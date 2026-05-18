Warriors’ Stephen Curry Has Firm Stance on ‘Dictating’ Roster Moves

The Golden State Warriors got a jump on their offseason last week when it was revealed that coach Steve Kerr will be back on the sidelines next season, which will at least ensure the team won’t need to go through an overhaul at the top. There will be changes, though, as both top assistant coaches–Jerry Stackhouse and Terry Stotts–look at other opportunities, and as Kerr himself seeks to alter his approach to prevent the team from getting “too loose” as he put it, and to better use its personnel. Of course, that personnel starts with star guard Stephen Curry.

In speaking about his decision to return, though, Kerr was very clear that though he did consult with Curry, he knows that Curry had no say on his future–not because his opinion does not matter, but because he has never sought out control over organizational decisions within the team.

We’ve seen that with other players in other situations, and the results are generally poor. But, Kerr said, part of the reason for the Warriors’ success over the years has been that Curry focuses on letting the front office do its job.

Stephen Curry ‘Understand Repercussions’ of Dictating Warriors Moves

Speaking to Warriors reporters, Kerr lauded Curry for that trait.

He answered: “I think one of the strong points of our organization is that our best player, who is one of the greatest players in the history of the game, is not telling Mike (Dunleavy) or Joe (Lacob) what to do. He understands the repercussions of that if he wanted to go down that path, and it’s not healthy.

“It usually doesn’t work out well when a player tries to dictate what an organization does. So Steph has always recognized the sanctity of that wall that should exist, but we had a lot of discussions and talked about everything, talked about our team, and some of the things I’ve just mentioned where we can get better.”

Warriors Facing Tough Early Season

Indeed, the Warriors do need to get better and how that happens is an open question. Two starters–Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody–are down with injuries that likely will cost them half of next season. The Warriors have a free-agent at center, Kristaps Porzingis, who has a history of injuries and appeared to frustrate Kerr with his lack of availability last year.

The Warriors are rumored to be weighing blockbuster trades but likely would have to trade away Butler and/or mortgage the future to do so.

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Stephen Curry Averaged 26.6 Points

Still, Kerr knows that with Curry (who averaged 26.6 points even at age 38) on board, the Warriors always have expectations, and a chance.

Said Kerr: “With the injuries to Jimmy and Moses, I think we had to come to a much more reality-based, you know, shared vision of what does success look like for us? What are we trying to accomplish? Because for the first time really since the injury-plagued year — what was that ’19 or ’20 — you know, we aren’t sitting here saying, hey, we can win a championship, right? I don’t need to say that. We all kind of know that where we are, right, at this second.

“I think we had to hash that out. We had to talk about all those things. One of the things I feel really strongly about is I want to get better. I want to lay a stronger foundation for next season that will carry forward for years to come, beyond when I’m here.”