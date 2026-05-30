Warriors Get Bad News on Stephen Curry Era After Insider Reveal

The Golden State Warriors have spent more than a decade chasing championships around Stephen Curry. Four titles. A dynasty that reshaped the NBA. A standard that has defined the organization for an entire generation.

What comes next may look very different.

ESPN’s Anthony Slater, one of the most plugged-in reporters covering Golden State, offered a candid read on where the Warriors’ mindset is heading into this offseason. His assessment suggested the urgency that has defined their recent moves may be cooling.

Slater Senses Shift in Warriors’ Approach

Speaking on The Ryen Russillo Podcast, Slater said he senses a “decreased level of thirst” from the Warriors to make a monster move this offseason. He pointed to Steve Kerr‘s press conference after his contract extension was finalized, describing a tone that suggested the organization is shifting toward a more realistic understanding of where they are. Rather than chasing one more championship at all costs, the priority appears to be guiding out the Curry era responsibly while protecting the franchise’s future assets.

Slater also noted growing belief inside the organization that the No. 11 pick could be used rather than packaged in a larger trade. Kerr himself reinforced that idea, pointing to the wing depth issues created by injuries to Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody as reasons why the draft pick needs to contribute next season.

Draymond Green Echoes the Sentiment

Draymond Green offered his own honest take on the situation during an appearance on ESPN’s Inside the NBA. His words carried weight given how long he has been at the center of Golden State’s championship runs.

“Success may not be, for us at this point, a championship,” Green said, acknowledging the reality of where this team stands heading into a pivotal offseason. It was not a surrender. It was a recognition that the standard may need to shift as the roster ages and the competitive landscape changes around them.

Green holds a $27.7 million player option and has been in discussions with the organization about potentially restructuring his deal. Warriors GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. has expressed a desire to keep Green in Golden State for the remainder of his career, and Green has signaled he feels the same way. Whether that happens at his current number or a restructured figure remains one of the key questions of the summer.

The Bigger Picture

Curry turns 39 next season. Green is entering his age-37 campaign. Butler is 36 and recovering from a torn ACL. Kristaps Porzingis is an unrestricted free agent who appeared in just 15 games. The age and injury profile of the roster is impossible to ignore.

The Warriors have been linked to Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kawhi Leonard, and LeBron James throughout this offseason cycle. Slater’s comments do not eliminate those possibilities entirely. But they do suggest the organization may be more comfortable with a measured approach than the aggressive pursuit of stars that has dominated their offseason conversation in recent years.

Using the No. 11 pick, retaining Green, and building around Curry’s final years with a healthier and younger supporting cast is a legitimate path forward. It is just a different one than Warriors fans have been accustomed to.

Final Word for the Warriors

Every dynasty eventually faces the moment Slater described. The future arrives whether you are ready for it or not.

Golden State is not waving a white flag. But the tone has shifted. Protecting the future while honoring what Curry has built may be the most honest path forward.

The offseason will reveal how far that thinking has gone.