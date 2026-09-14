Warriors Grant Stephen Curry Final Wish In Blockbuster Spurs Trade Idea

Like the rest of the aging superstar generation, Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors still has hopes of winning one more championship before closing out his historic career.

Publicly, Curry has said he hopes that can happen in Golden State, as he’s remained content with staying in the Bay Area for the rest of his time in the NBA.

However, this Warriors team doesn’t look like it has major title hopes in the Western Conference, and if that becomes evident early on in the 2026-27 NBA season, Curry could turn his attention elsewhere, in search of a new team to win his fifth NBA championship.

With that, an obvious Warriors trade idea comes to the forefront, and as a former player of the team mentioned, the San Antonio Spurs could move De’Aaron Fox and other assets for Curry to play alongside Victor Wembanyama and give him a better chance at closing out his legacy with one more NBA Finals win.

Warriors Trade Idea Sends Stephen Curry To San Antonio Next To Victor Wembanyama

Speaking on a recent episode of his podcast, All The Smoke, Stephen Jackson explained a blockbuster trade proposal that would see Curry head to the Spurs to join up with Wembanyama in the final stage of his career, while Fox heads to Golden State in a move for the future and a change of scenery for the point guard after his collapse in the 2026 title series against the New York Knicks.

“San Antonio for me,” he said about a landing spot for Curry amid the rumors about his future in Golden State. “You got De’Aaron Fox; they can package one of those, and I ain’t even talking about Harper or Castle. They got 2 big draft picks this year, so they did well in the draft. So they got the pieces to move for a Steph with De’Aaron Fox, I think that would be great.”

As mentioned, the reasoning behind this trade idea is clear: The Spurs go all-in on winning a championship with Wembanyama, Dylan Harper, and Stephon Castle still early on in their careers, while also giving Curry the chance to win his fifth championship by creating one of the most dangerous duos the NBA has ever seen.

Curry wants to win one more title, and there’s a good chance he has better odds to do that in San Antonio.

Meanwhile, this trade idea sees the Warriors get back Fox, who, despite his rough showing in the most recent NBA Finals, has a proven track record and can still play high-level basketball for a long time.

Outlandish? Sure. Unlikely? Yes.

However, nothing can be ruled out in the NBA.

If Curry really wants to compete for another championship, he could look elsewhere, as the Spurs and Wembanyama could give him the best chance to cap off a historic career in style.

In What World Does Golden State Trade The Superstar?

Though many might think Jackson’s trade idea of sending Curry to the Spurs for Fox is outlandish, it can’t be ruled out.

Curry is in the final year of his contract and, despite being eligible, has yet to sign an extension.

Yes, there could be very clear reasons why he hasn’t been locked down for a few more years and is set to end his career in Golden State just yet, but until he does, the rumors about his future will continue.

This current Warriors team, even with Curry healthy, doesn’t look like it can make waves in the West, and if that becomes clear early on in the season, there’s an outside chance the superstar begins looking for another place to try to win his fifth championship.

The Spurs could be the best location, as a Curry-Wembanyama duo would be one of the most dangerous in NBA history.

Still, this blockbuster Warriors trade idea, moving on from Curry, would only happen if the star himself asks out, which doesn’t feel like it will happen, regardless of where the team stands or how competitive they can be in the final years of his career.

“There’s no question I want to be here the rest of my career, and I’m pretty sure that’s going to happen,” Curry said in an exclusive interview with Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area. “The deal and the contract stuff will happen at the right time, and we’re not letting it be a distraction from our preparation for the season, and the fact that the team we’re coming back with has a lot of familiarity.”