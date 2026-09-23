Stephen Curry Gets a Pass For Ring Chasing, Says Gilbert Arenas

Stephen Curry is no spring chicken. At 38, his best years are behind him even if he does put up numbers that make it seem like time isn’t a factor when it comes to him balling out for the Dubs. He has made it clear that he wants his fifth ring before calling it a day. To that end, Gilbert Arenas believes Curry could leave the Warriors to find it without facing the same backlash other superstars have encountered.

Arenas made the point during the latest episode of Gil’s Arena, where the discussion turned to Curry’s future and the possibility of him eventually joining another contender. His argument was quite straightforward, a little blunt even. He opined that Curry is the one superstar who could team up with someone like Nikola Jokic to chase another title and still avoid the usual criticism attached to ring-chasing.

“Curry is the only player who could leave and team up with Jokic without backlash, so he should chase a fifth ring,” said Arenas. That immediately piqued DeMarcus Cousins’ curiosity. Cousins wondered why Curry does not face the same level of media scrutiny as LeBron James, Kevin Durant or Kawhi Leonard. After all, ring-chasing is usually frowned upon in the league even when a superstar with multiple rings does it.

However, there is certainly a difference in Curry’s circumstances. He has never changed teams to build a championship contender around himself. Every one of his four titles came with Golden State, the franchise that drafted him in 2009. He even grabbed an especially hard-fought ring in 2022 with very little help around him.

Even so, it is important to remember that two of Curry’s rings have a huge 7-foot asterisk to them in the shape of Kevin Durant. Though KD catches most of the flak for it, Curry benefitted just as much from the teamup that many deemed unfair. After all, the 73-9 team adding a top 3 scorer of all-time in the eyes of many is the definition of unfair.

Even so, Arenas and Cousins maybe fighting imaginary demons. That is because Stephen Curry has made his priorities clear. Namely, staying in the Bay Area, and bringing home a fifth championship.

Stephen Curry reveals 5th ring is the only thing keeping him going yet refuses to leave the Dubs

Curry has been remarkably open about what still motivates him. In March 2025, the Warriors star said a fifth championship was “literally the only thing” he was playing for. At the time, he also insisted that Golden State had enough to compete, while acknowledging the team still had another level to reach.

That desire has not translated into a willingness to move elsewhere. Curry has repeatedly said he wants to finish his career with the Warriors. He reinforced that position again this month, revealing that free agency did not appeal to him. “I’ve always stated that I wanna be a lifer with Golden State,” he said to CNBC.

There is something unusual about that combination. Curry wants another championship badly enough to identify it as his primary remaining motivation. Yet he continues to tie that pursuit to the same organization where he has spent his entire career.

This makes Arenas’ argument somewhat relevant. If Curry eventually changes his mind, the decision would come after years of loyalty to one franchise. It would also come at an entirely different stage of his career than many of the moves that have fueled the ring-chasing debate around other stars. However, as things stand, this remains purely hypothetical.

Curry to have reduced freedom with Golden State this season

For over a decade, the Golden State Warriors have run their offense through Stephen Curry. Having arguably been the most effective offensive weapon of his era, Curry has had free reign in the team he carried to 4 rings. However, Draymond Green says things are changing next season.

On his podcast, the longtime teammate of Curry’s revealed that Kerry is limiting his star PG’s freedom next season. He revealed that Curry had a lot of freedom to turn over the ball because of his creation and productivity. However, Kerr is seemingly taking that privilege away from him next season on.

While it may sound harsh to fans of Stephen Curry and his playstyle, it certainly does make sense. At 38, he may still be the greatest shooter ever but he is still far from his prime. So, using his incredible talents sparingly for when it is needed may behoove the Dubs. Moreover, it can help them to transition to a playstyle that is sustainable even years after Curry calls it a day.

Ultimately, the upcoming season will be one to watch as far as Stephen Curry is concerned. However, if he decides to not renew and continue playing, the off-season after that may just prove unmissable. Especially if Arenas’ hypothetical begins to play out.