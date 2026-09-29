Stephen Curry Gives Hint About Retirement Coming Soon

The Golden State Warriors extending Stephen Curry has fans wondering how many years he has left. Curry signed an extension for one guaranteed year next NBA season and a player option for 2028-2029. However, the older age of Curry puts him on borrowed time. One positive is that fellow older stars LeBron James and Kevin Durant have shown no signs of slowing down.

Curry did acknowledge thinking about retirement when asked about the trio of icons retiring sooner than later:

“I think we all know it in the back of our mind. I’ve said it for a long time,” Curry said “It’s OK to acknowledge that it’s gonna end at some point, but we all know that it’s on the horizon. There’s a sense of urgency to capitalize on these next two years and see where it takes you. That’s kind of the strategy right now.”

Curry confirmed that his current strategy is to play out the next two seasons and figure out the rest from there. Unfortunately, Golden State seems unlikely to contend this season with a flawed roster. Jimmy Butler is needed back at full strength, but he’s still recovering from last season’s torn ACL. Curry will be forced to carry the team this season with a lower ceiling than he’s used to.

Positives From Stephen Curry’s Retirement Quote

Curry did not imply nor claim that he wants to retire after two seasons. Golden State could be in a far better situation since the contracts of Butler and Draymond Green end after this season. Both men reportedly would be willing to take smaller deals to stay with the Warriors.

This would allow Golden State to have enough money to acquire another star. Next summer’s free agency or a trade to take on salary could give Curry a true co-star. Rumored interest in Anthony Davis will see him entering free agency next summer as a viable option.

A poor season for the New Orleans Pelicans could place Trey Murphy on the trade block as a young wing player. Golden State will have a realistic chance to improve the roster and put together a title contender for Curry’s final years in a dream world.

Negatives From Stephen Curry’s Retirement Quote

The flip side sees Curry looking at his future through two years rather than three with the player option season. Injuries have impacted Curry in recent seasons to question his physical health. Russell Westbrook’s recent retirement proves players can call it quits before fans expect it.

Curry also made a comment about expecting this season to start off slowly to acknowledge a potential wasted year. Golden State trading for a star this summer could have put them in a better spot. The Warriors instead opted to invest in Butler, Green, and Kristaps Porzingis helping them more.

Regardless of what happens this season, Curry likely has five or fewer seasons left when looking at his age. Golden State fans must appreciate them and hope that moves are there to improve. Curry deserves to contend before retirement, but the clock is ticking faster than ever.