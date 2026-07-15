Golden State Warriors Make Steph Curry Announcement During Offseason

The Golden State Warriors announced on July 15 that Stephen Curry had received the 2026 Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award, recognizing the franchise star’s extensive work with children and families in Oakland.

The honor comes during an otherwise basketball-heavy Warriors offseason, with Golden State keeping its options open in its pursuit of LeBron James. Curry’s latest recognition is unrelated to that recruitment, but both stories underscore the unusually broad influence he continues to hold as the Warriors attempt to extend their championship window.

“More than basketball,” the Warriors wrote while congratulating Curry on the award.

ESPN presented Curry with the honor during its annual Sports Humanitarian Awards ceremony in New York. The award recognizes an athlete who has created a measurable positive community impact through sustained leadership and the use of sports.

Stephen Curry Honored for Eat. Learn. Play.’s Oakland Impact

Curry and his wife, Ayesha Curry, founded Eat. Learn. Play. in 2019. The organization focuses on childhood nutrition, literacy and access to physical activity, particularly in Oakland.

According to the foundation, Eat. Learn. Play. has provided 35 million nutritious meals to children and families experiencing food insecurity. Its work has also included literacy tutoring, supplying books and renovating schoolyards, libraries, cafeterias and gyms.

Curry accepted the award from Lonnie Ali, the president and CEO of the Muhammad Ali Center. During his remarks, Curry credited Oakland for supporting him since he arrived in the Bay Area in 2009.

“Oakland gave us so much love, support and energy,” Curry said, according to ESPN’s announcement.

The award follows several recent expansions of the Currys’ charitable work. A May auction featuring Stephen Curry, Ayesha Curry and Warren Buffett produced a winning bid of $9,000,100, with proceeds divided between Eat. Learn. Play. and the San Francisco-based GLIDE organization. Buffett also committed to matching the bid.

Curry also launched a scholarship program intended to send five to 10 Bay Area students to Davidson College each year.

Warriors Continue Waiting on LeBron James

Curry’s announcement landed as Golden State remained involved in one of the NBA offseason’s biggest stories.

ESPN’s Anthony Slater reported that players have pitched James on joining the Warriors. Although team sources expressed limited optimism that James would ultimately choose Golden State, the organization intended to preserve roster flexibility until he made his decision.

Yahoo Sports previously reported that Golden State had explored an ambitious plan involving both James and veteran big man Anthony Davis. Such a combination would represent an aggressive attempt to surround Curry with another collection of established stars for the final phase of his career.

Any James addition would carry obvious basketball questions. Curry and James are both late in their careers, and a star-heavy roster could leave Golden State with limited depth and flexibility. But the appeal is equally apparent: pairing two of the defining players of their generation would give the Warriors another elite playmaker and create one more legitimate championship opportunity.

Curry’s involvement also matters. He is not simply Golden State’s best player; he remains the franchise’s central figure, someone capable of shaping recruiting conversations as well as the organization’s identity.

That makes the timing of the humanitarian honor fitting. While the Warriors weigh another dramatic roster swing around Curry, the award recognizes that his Bay Area legacy has already grown far beyond championships, MVP trophies and 3-point records.