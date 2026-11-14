Warriors Get New Stephen Curry Update After Spurs Loss

Stephen Curry has already started the next step. The Golden State Warriors guard flew back to San Francisco after the team’s shootaround, per Anthony Slater of ESPN. He will spend the next week working with Rick Celebrini.

Curry’s Recovery Plan

Curry is dealing with a right oblique abdominal tear. The Warriors announced Thursday that he would be re-evaluated in two weeks, per ESPN’s Shams Charania. Charania also reported that Curry is expected to miss close to a month.

The trip home means Curry will spend his first week of recovery in San Francisco. He will not travel with the team.

Steph Curry flew back to San Francisco (prior to the grounding of planes) after shootaround today. He will spend this next week working with Rick Celebrini. https://t.co/Gdh93jW29u — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 14, 2026

How the Injury Happened

Curry left Wednesday’s loss to the Houston Rockets in the first quarter. He was holding his right side as he headed to the locker room. The Warriors ruled him out with right abdominal soreness, and he left for an MRI.

At halftime, he spoke to his teammates before going. Curry told them to stay focused and assured them he would be fine, per Slater.

Golden State Warriors Have Dealt With This Before

Injuries have followed Curry. He played just 43 games last season because of a knee issue. In those games he averaged 26.6 points, 4.7 assists and 3.6 rebounds, and the Warriors missed the playoffs.

He hoped to start this season healthy. Then he sprained his right ankle in practice on Oct. 18, less than a week before the opener. He was ready for the start of the season.

This season, Curry is averaging 27.8 points, 3.9 assists and 3.7 rebounds. He sat out two of the first 11 games for rest on back-to-backs.

Jimmy Butler is also out. He played 38 games last season before a torn ACL in January ended it.

What’s Next for the Golden State Warriors

The Warriors lost 123-85 to the San Antonio Spurs on Friday in their first game without Curry. They have two days off before facing the New Orleans Pelicans. The team will lean on Yaxel Lendeborg and the rest of the roster while Curry heals.