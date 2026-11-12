Warriors Rule Out Stephen Curry After Concerning Injury vs. Rockets

The Golden State Warriors lost Stephen Curry for the remainder of Wednesday night’s game against the Houston Rockets after the two-time NBA MVP experienced right abdominal soreness during the first quarter.

Curry checked out with 6:25 remaining in the opening period and Golden State trailing 19-10. He had been grabbing at his right side after making a 3-pointer before heading to the locker room alongside Warriors head athletic trainer Drew Yoder.

ESPN’s Anthony Slater reported the official injury designation shortly after Curry’s departure.

“It’s right abdominal soreness for Steph Curry. He’s out for the game,” Slater wrote on X.

The update clarified earlier concerns that Curry had sustained a right hip injury.

Curry finished with three points on 1-of-3 shooting, including one 3-pointer, in five minutes and 35 seconds.

Stephen Curry Ruled Out After First-Quarter Exit

Curry appeared uncomfortable during the opening minutes, repeatedly reaching toward his right hip and oblique area.

Slater initially reported that Curry had been grabbing at his right side before leaving the floor.

“Steph Curry grabbing at right hip/oblique area for much of the last few minutes,” Slater wrote. “In obvious discomfort.”

ESPN subsequently shared video of Curry walking through the arena tunnel toward the locker room, describing the situation as an apparent right hip injury.

Nick Friedell of The Athletic reported that Curry was undergoing an examination in the locker room, while Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints also observed the guard holding his right side.

The Warriors later ruled Curry out with right abdominal soreness, although the designation did not establish the severity of the injury or how long he might be sidelined.

The development interrupted what had been an impressive turnaround for Golden State.

After opening the season with three consecutive losses, the Warriors entered Wednesday riding an eight-game winning streak and sporting an 8-3 record.

Curry has been central to that resurgence.

The 38-year-old entered the Houston matchup averaging 30.6 points, 4.3 assists and 4.1 rebounds in nine appearances.

He was also connecting on 4.7 3-pointers per game while shooting 45.7% from beyond the arc.

His departure left coach Steve Kerr without Golden State’s leading scorer against a Houston team that also entered the contest at 8-3.

Warriors Face More Injury Trouble Ahead of Spurs Game

Curry’s injury adds to an already lengthy list of absences for Golden State.

Jimmy Butler remains sidelined following ACL surgery, while Moses Moody is recovering from left patellar tendon surgery.

Kristaps Porzingis was unavailable Wednesday, and Brandon Williams missed the matchup because of a left hamstring strain.

Gary Payton II was also ruled out with left knee inflammation.

Those absences have increased the responsibilities of Brandin Podziemski, De’Anthony Melton and rookie Yaxel Lendeborg.

Lendeborg entered Wednesday averaging 21.4 points, 7.2 rebounds and four assists, providing an important offensive option during the Warriors’ winning streak.

However, Curry’s absence presents a different challenge.

His shooting range and ability to create offense remain central to Kerr’s system, making his availability particularly important as Golden State continues its road trip.

The Warriors are scheduled to face the San Antonio Spurs on Friday, Nov. 13.

Whether Curry can return for that matchup remains uncertain.

Golden State has confirmed right abdominal soreness as the reason for his game-ending departure, but no timetable for his return has been announced.