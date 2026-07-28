Warriors’ Stephen Curry Roasts Jimmy Butler With 7-Word Message

The Golden State Warriors have had a rough offseason after missing out on LeBron James, but Stephen Curry still found a moment to lighten things up at a teammate’s expense.

Jimmy Butler, who is still working his way back from a torn ACL and isn’t expected to return until January, posted a photo on Instagram showing off a fresh look after years of rocking braids. Butler captioned the post “Bye bye braids,” and Curry couldn’t resist chiming in.

Curry Reacts to Butler’s New Look

Curry left a comment poking fun at the timing and randomness of Butler’s decision.

“This gotta be a Gemini curated situation,” Curry wrote.

Butler has developed a reputation over the years for experimenting with his hairstyles, drawing plenty of good-natured ribbing along the way, including a memorable “emo hair” phase earlier in his career. Curry’s latest jab fits into that same pattern and reflects a lighthearted bond between the two stars.

Why Chemistry Still Matters for the Warriors

Light moments like this carry a bit more weight given where the Warriors currently stand. Golden State missed on James this offseason. The roster now leaves real questions unanswered. Curry has increasingly been asked to carry more without the level of support a player of his caliber typically gets.

Keeping Curry happy matters more than ever. The front office hasn’t always maximized his prime years. His loyalty to Golden State throughout his career is well documented. But continued roster shortfalls could eventually test that patience, especially as he weighs how many more realistic championship windows remain.

Final Word for the Warriors

Steph Curry trolling Jimmy Butler’s haircut is a small, lighthearted moment. It’s also a reminder that team chemistry remains intact even during a difficult offseason.

Golden State will need more than good vibes to compete next season. But it’s a start.

Bye bye braids.