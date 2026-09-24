Warriors Get Stephen Curry Injury News Ahead of Training Camp

Stephen Curry is feeling good about where his knee stands as the Golden State Warriors prepare to open training camp.

Curry’s Injury and Recovery Over the Summer

Curry missed 27 games last season, 18 of which ended in losses, after being diagnosed with patellofemoral pain syndrome, commonly known as runner’s knee, back in February. According to Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area, Curry described his current state in confident terms during an appearance Wednesday in east Oakland. “Feeling fantastic,” Curry said. “There was a very particular and kind of prescriptive plan over the course of the summer of what I could do on court and off court to build the foundation back but give my knee some rest. And then slowly build to where when I get to camp on Monday, I’ve got enough reps, enough pickup sessions and court time where I’m able to do everything like I normally do but not overdo it going into camp.”

At 38 and nearing the tail end of a career that will land him in the Hall of Fame on the first ballot, Curry has always leaned heavily on conditioning as the foundation of his success. A knee issue of this magnitude was new territory for him, and it’s clearly still on his mind. “I think because I missed so many games last year that that’s going to be like top of mind, and obviously should be,” Curry said. “But anybody at this age and with the number of miles, you’re managing something. So, it’s kind of part of the longevity aspect of this, and I’m not afraid of it.”

How the Warriors Plan to Manage the Situation

Golden State’s medical and training staff, led by Dr. Rick Celebrini, is regarded as among the best in the league, and Curry will be monitored closely starting with the team’s first practice on Sept. 29 in Hawaii. Poole reported that the Warriors carry some level of concern internally, given how central Curry remains to the team’s success and the fact that runner’s knee, a condition that typically affects distance runners, can become chronic if not managed carefully.

Curry framed the summer’s approach as a deliberate, informed process rather than a reaction to fear. “It’s at that stage of my career, so all of this was just information to design a summer where you’re pacing yourself, getting your reps in, trying to improve the things that I set out to do skill-wise,” Curry said. “But I’m feeling strong and healthy, and I’m pretty sure I’m there.”

The expectation heading into the season is that Curry will sit out select games, particularly on back-to-back sets, as a precaution to manage his workload over the course of the year.