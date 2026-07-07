Stephen Curry Sends Classy Message to Kyle Lowry After Raptors Retirement News

Stephen Curry offered a quick but meaningful salute to Kyle Lowry after the longtime NBA guard officially closed his career as a Toronto Raptor.

On his Instagram story, Curry posted, “Congrats my brother @kyle_lowry7,” sharing Lowry’s retirement video with a simple message that still carried weight. For Warriors fans, it was a reminder that even across fierce championship battles, the league’s veteran stars often know exactly what a moment like this means.

Lowry officially retired as a Raptor on Tuesday, signing a one-day contract to end his 20-year career with the franchise most closely tied to his legacy. Toronto has also announced plans to retire his No. 7 jersey, a fitting honor for the guard who became the face of the Raptors’ most successful era.

Curry’s message landed because of the history

Curry’s post was brief, but it was not insignificant.

When Warriors fans think of Lowry, the first memory is obvious: the 2019 NBA Finals. Lowry was one of the emotional engines behind the Raptors team that beat Golden State for the franchise’s first NBA championship. Curry, of course, was on the other side of that series, carrying a battered Warriors roster and trying to keep the dynasty alive.

That history is exactly why the message matters. This was not a random around-the-league congratulations post. It came from one of the central figures on the other side of the biggest series of Lowry’s career.

And even though that Finals ended painfully for Golden State, there has long been mutual respect between Curry and Lowry. Both guards built their reputations not just on accolades, but on toughness, leadership and competitive edge. They arrived there in very different styles, but each became indispensable to a championship identity.

Lowry’s retirement video focused on what mattered most

In the video Curry shared, Lowry framed his career through a series of numbers that mattered to him personally, not just the usual stat sheet totals.

He talked about “four” as the number of minutes it took to walk with his older brother Lonnie to Connie Mack Park in North Philly. He moved through family stories, his wife and children, the 24th pick in the draft, and the 20,000 fans he remembered in Toronto. He also lingered on the number that defines his basketball legacy in Canada: 2019.

Lowry ended the video with the line, “I’m retiring as a Toronto Raptor. 20 years and one day, seven forever.”

That framing is part of what made Curry’s response feel earned. Lowry was not just announcing the end of a career; he was explaining what the career meant.

Why Warriors fans should care

From a Warriors perspective, this is less about Toronto nostalgia and more about recognizing a major figure from the Curry era leaving the stage.

Lowry spent nine seasons in Toronto, made six straight All-Star teams there from 2015 through 2020, helped deliver the 2019 title, and still stands among the franchise’s all-time leaders — including first in assists, steals, 3-pointers and triple-doubles. He had already said multiple times over the years that he intended to retire as a Raptor, and now he has followed through on that promise.

For Warriors readers, Curry’s message is a small window into how players from this era view one another. Fans remember the rivalry. Players often remember the work, the stakes and the respect that came with it.

That’s why Curry’s two-word sentiment — “Congrats my brother” — resonated. It acknowledged Lowry not just as a former opponent, but as one of the defining guards of his generation.

And for a Warriors fan base that has watched so much of its own dynasty core age in real time, it also served as another reminder: the players who shaped this era are steadily reaching the end of it.