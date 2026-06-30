Stephen Curry Urged to Make Bold LeBron James Move After Lakers News

The Golden State Warriors’ long-running LeBron James fantasy has suddenly become more than just offseason message-board fuel.

After ESPN reported that James plans to leave the Los Angeles Lakers and continue his career elsewhere, speculation around a potential Warriors pursuit quickly surged. Reuters also reported James’ agent confirmed the four-time NBA champion’s intention to move on from Los Angeles.

That was enough for ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins to put the spotlight on Stephen Curry.

“I mean… Steph needs to make that call not Draymond,” Perkins wrote on X on June 30. “Like the old folks say ‘where their smoke there’s fire.’”

The post came in response to a WarriorsWorld post noting that “Bron to the Bay” was trending up, with the account asking whether it would be “AthertonBron” or “HillsboroughBron.”

The latest odds at the time of publishing listed Cleveland and Golden State tied at 44% in a Kalshi market for James’ next team, with Miami at 9%. That does not mean the Warriors are close to a deal, but it does reflect how quickly the public conversation has moved after the Lakers news.

I mean… Steph needs to make that call not Draymond. Like the old folks say “where their smoke there’s fire” https://t.co/s1smSvf038 — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) June 30, 2026

LeBron to Warriors Has Momentum, ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins Suggests

Perkins’ point was not subtle: if the Warriors are serious about chasing James, Curry should be front and center.

Draymond Green has long been connected to James publicly, and their friendship is well known. But Curry is the face of the franchise, the reason Golden State’s title window still has urgency, and the player whose buy-in would matter most if the Warriors tried to reshape the roster around another superstar.

There is also history here. Golden State has explored James possibilities before. NBC Sports Bay Area reported in 2025 that the Warriors had tried to acquire James around the 2023-24 trade deadline and that their interest had not disappeared.

The pitch would be obvious from a basketball standpoint. Curry remains one of the NBA’s most dangerous offensive players, and James, even late in his career, would give Golden State another elite decision-maker who can punish defenses built to chase Curry around screens.

The Warriors have spent years searching for the right late-career bridge between Curry’s present and the franchise’s future. James would be the loudest possible version of that idea.

But Perkins’ comment also cuts to the hierarchy of a superstar chase. Green can recruit. Curry can validate the entire plan.

NBA Trade Rumors and NBA Free Agency Questions Still Complicate Warriors’ LeBron Chase

The Warriors rumor is fascinating, but it is not simple.

James leaving the Lakers would send the league into a free agency scramble, yet Golden State still has to navigate roster math, salary structure and the reality that James will have options. The Warriors interest is part of the speculation around James’ next move, while also noting his relationships with Curry, Green and Warriors coach Steve Kerr.

Those connections matter. James and Curry played together for Team USA under Kerr, and James has spent years publicly praising Curry’s game. A Warriors move would not require anyone to invent a basketball fit or personal relationship from scratch.

Still, the Warriors would have to decide how aggressive they want to be. A James pursuit could mean committing to one last high-profile championship swing around Curry. It could also require difficult roster decisions, depending on James’ salary expectations and the rest of Golden State’s offseason plan.

That is why Perkins’ “Steph needs to make that call” line matters. This is not just a rumor about James. It is also a referendum on how far Curry wants the Warriors to go to extend their title window.

If Curry wants James badly enough, the Warriors’ front office would have reason to listen. If he does not, the rumor may stay exactly where so many LeBron-to-Warriors rumors have stayed before: loud, intriguing and ultimately theoretical.

For now, the Lakers news has changed the temperature of the offseason. James is suddenly being discussed as a real possibility outside Los Angeles, the Warriors are again in the conversation, and Perkins is making clear who he believes should lead Golden State’s recruiting pitch.

Not Green. Not anyone else.

Curry.