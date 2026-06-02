New Details Emerge on Stephen Curry’s Massive New Shoe Deal

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry’s groundbreaking move to Chinese sportswear giant Li-Ning is even bigger than initially reported.

One day after ESPN insider Shams Charania revealed Curry had signed a landmark 10-year endorsement agreement with Li-Ning, the veteran NBA reporter disclosed the financial details behind the deal.

“Landmark: Golden State star Stephen Curry’s 10-year endorsement deal with Li-Ning is worth over $400 million, industry sources tell ESPN,” Charania reported Tuesday on X. “Curry had similar financial commitments from other brands, including at least one more lucrative offer, but chose Li-Ning to power Curry Brand.”

Landmark: Golden State star Stephen Curry's 10-year endorsement deal with Li-Ning is worth over $400 million, industry sources tell ESPN. Curry had similar financial commitments from other brands, including at least one more lucrative offer, but chose Li-Ning to power Curry… https://t.co/4xp0gy5vJB — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 2, 2026

The reported value places the agreement among the most lucrative endorsement deals in basketball history and underscores Curry’s growing influence as both a global athlete and business entrepreneur.

Stephen Curry Turned Down More Lucrative Offers

Perhaps the most surprising revelation from Charania’s report was that Curry did not simply choose the highest bidder.

According to ESPN, at least one competing brand offered a more lucrative financial package than Li-Ning.

Instead, Curry opted for the partnership he believed offered the strongest long-term vision for Curry Brand.

The decision highlights how Curry’s priorities have evolved during the latter stages of his NBA career. Rather than focusing solely on maximizing short-term earnings, the four-time NBA champion appears intent on building a business platform that can thrive long after his playing days end.

The move reflects the growing trend of superstar athletes seeking ownership, influence and long-term brand control rather than traditional endorsement arrangements.

Curry Brand Set for Global Expansion

When Charania first reported the agreement Monday, he revealed that the partnership encompasses far more than basketball shoes.

The deal includes basketball footwear, lifestyle apparel, athleisure collections, the ability for Curry to recruit and sign athletes under the Curry Brand umbrella and a full golf product line.

“Li-Ning extends his Curry Brand venture globally and encompasses basketball products, athleisure, the ability for Curry to sign athletes under his brand, and a full golf line,” Charania reported.

Those provisions give Curry a level of autonomy typically reserved for only a handful of athletes worldwide.

Rather than functioning as a traditional signature shoe athlete, Curry will play a significant role in shaping the future direction of the brand.

Deal Positions Curry for Life After Warriors

One of the most significant aspects of the agreement may be how it prepares Curry for the next chapter of his career.

While the reported value exceeds $400 million, the structure of the partnership could prove even more important than the financial commitment itself.

The inclusion of a full golf division creates a pathway for Curry to expand his influence beyond basketball and into a sport he has passionately embraced throughout his career.

Curry has become one of the most visible NBA players in the golf world through celebrity tournaments, charitable initiatives and youth development programs. The Li-Ning agreement provides a platform to continue growing that presence long after he retires from the NBA.

Unlike many endorsement deals tied directly to athletic performance, the golf component gives Curry Brand a business avenue that can remain relevant for decades.

For a player entering the later stages of his Hall of Fame career, that long-term vision may have been just as important as the reported financial terms.

Warriors Star Calls It the ‘Partnership of a Lifetime’

Curry celebrated the announcement Monday with a message on Instagram describing the agreement as a transformational moment.

“The stage is set, this is bigger than a studio, bigger than a signature series. This is the partnership of a lifetime,” Curry said.

The Warriors icon also praised Li-Ning founder Li Ning, the former Olympic gymnast who transformed the company into one of the world’s leading sportswear brands.

“The future of Curry Brand is with Li-Ning, and it starts with Mr. Li Ning himself, an athlete founder who’s built one of the world’s most premium sportswear brands over the last 35 years,” Curry said.

The most revealing detail from Charania’s latest report may not have been the size of the contract.

According to ESPN, Curry had access to at least one offer that would have paid him more money.

Instead, he chose the deal that provided the greatest control over the future of Curry Brand — from basketball and lifestyle apparel to athlete development and golf.

In that sense, the Li-Ning partnership appears to be about far more than the next decade. It is a blueprint for the decades that follow.