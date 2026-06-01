Warriors Star Stephen Curry’s Next Move After Under Armour Is Bigger Than Anyone Expected

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry has made one of the biggest off-court moves of his career.

According to ESPN insider Shams Charania, Curry has signed a landmark 10-year endorsement agreement with Chinese sportswear giant Li-Ning, a deal that significantly expands Curry Brand’s global footprint and gives the four-time NBA champion unprecedented influence over the future of his business empire.

“Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry has signed a shoe endorsement contract with Chinese company Li-Ning — a landmark 10-year deal,” Charania reported Monday. “Li-Ning extends his Curry Brand venture globally and encompasses basketball products, athleisure, the ability for Curry to sign athletes under his brand, and a full golf line.”

The agreement represents a major milestone for Curry Brand and arrives less than a year after Curry entered sneaker free agency following his departure from Under Armour.

Stephen Curry Calls Li-Ning Agreement ‘Partnership of a Lifetime’

Curry celebrated the announcement on Instagram, describing the deal as a transformative moment for the future of Curry Brand.

“The stage is set, this is bigger than a studio, bigger than a signature series. This is the partnership of a lifetime,” Curry said on Instagram, announcing his latest sneaker venture.

The Warriors star also praised Li-Ning founder Li Ning, a former Olympic gymnast who built the company into one of the world’s leading sportswear brands.

“The future of Curry Brand is with Li-Ning, and it starts with Mr. Li Ning himself, an athlete founder who’s built one of the world’s most premium sportswear brands over the last 35 years,” Curry wrote.

Curry added that the partnership will focus on expanding the brand’s global reach through new products, storytelling initiatives and athlete development opportunities.

“Together we will continue the Curry Brand mission with stories, platforms, and products that will inspire the next generation around the globe and change the game for good.”

Curry Brand Expands Beyond Basketball

The structure of the agreement goes far beyond a traditional shoe endorsement contract.

According to Charania, the deal includes basketball footwear, athleisure products, a full golf line and the ability for Curry to recruit and sign athletes under the Curry Brand umbrella.

That level of autonomy places Curry among a small group of athletes whose influence extends beyond product endorsements and into brand-building, athlete representation and long-term business strategy.

The move also strengthens Curry’s growing presence in golf, a sport he has embraced through tournaments, charitable events and youth development initiatives throughout his NBA career.

From Under Armour Exit to Global Expansion

The Li-Ning agreement completes a significant transition that began last year.

In 2025, Curry and Under Armour announced they would part ways after a partnership that helped transform both the player and the company. Curry originally left Nike for Under Armour in 2013, years before becoming a two-time NBA MVP and one of the most recognizable athletes in the world.

During his time with Under Armour, Curry became the face of the company’s basketball division and eventually launched Curry Brand as a standalone venture.

When the split was announced, Curry made clear that his vision extended beyond footwear.

“What Curry Brand stands for, what I stand for and my commitment to that mission will never change,” Curry said at the time. “It’s only growing stronger.”

Following the separation, Curry entered sneaker free agency for the first time in more than a decade. ESPN reported that multiple companies, including Nike, expressed interest in partnering with the Warriors icon.

Less than a year later, Curry has found a long-term home in Li-Ning.

Warriors Star Continues Building Global Legacy

As Golden State prepares for another pivotal offseason, Curry continues to expand his influence beyond the court.

The 10-year agreement positions Curry Brand for international growth while giving the Warriors superstar a platform that extends into basketball, lifestyle apparel, golf and athlete development.

For Curry, the deal is more than a sponsorship agreement.

It is the next chapter in a business vision that began when he left Nike, flourished under Under Armour and now enters a global stage through Li-Ning.