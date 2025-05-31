Warriors’ Stephen Curry Makes His Stance Clear on Joining the Podcasting Scene

Stephen Curry is at that stage in his career where he needs to start asking himself what comes after basketball. The Golden State Warriors superstar will turn 38 before the end of the 2025-26 season.

Curry likely still has a few years left in the NBA. However, the one thing he is sure of, is that the next step in his journey will not involve a podcast.

“I love the idea of people giving fans a new perspective, some good storytelling,” Curry told Jon Youshaei. “It does get a little loud at times. Some people are really good, though…… You won’t see me doing it, though. Don’t worry about that. I have a lot of other things I want to do other than be behind the mic every day…[Because] if you’re going to do something, you’ve got to be all in,” Curry concluded. “It is a time commitment; it’s a big lift. It’s not something I’m passionate about.”

Despite his hectic schedule, Curry has built up an impressive investment portfolio. Therefore, he will have plenty of ventures to embrace once his playing career draws to a close.

Curry Plans to Improve at Golf When he Retires

During a 2024 interview with Max Adler of Golf Digest, Curry admited that once he retires from basketball, he will be investing a significant amount of time on the golf course.

“I don’t know what the path is,” Curry said. “All I know is, when I’m done with basketball, I’m going to reasonably invest as much into my golf as I can to see how good I can get, and where that puts me 14 years from now, we’ll see.”

Curry has played in multiple golf events in recent years. He’s shown that he has a genuine talent in the sport and could become a high-level player. Whether that’s enough for him to enjoy a second professional career later in life will remain to be seen. For now, the only known outcome is that Curry will be a mainstay on golf courses around the Bay Area, and potentially beyond.

Curry Still Chasing More Warriors’ Success

Any talk of Curry’s post-playing career is likely premature. The veteran superstar is still fighting for a fifth career championship alongside his veteran teammate, Draymond Green. Golden State has fallen short in recent years. As such, Mike Dunleavy Jr. likely has a busy summer ahead. He must address some of the Warriors’ shortcomings.

Curry has one more year left on his current $215 million contract, and a one-year extension worth $62.6 million. As such, the Warriors know that for the next two years, at least, they must keep pushing to reward their franchise player with one final championship run.

In 70 games this season, Curry averaged 24.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 6 assists. He shot 44.8% from the field and 39.7% from 3-point range. Clearly, he’s doing his part in terms of on-court production and playing at a high level. Now, the pressure is on the front office and rest of Golden State’s roster to start matching Curry’s commitment and on-court impact.

If everyone is pulling in the same direction, Golden State could still claw its way to one more championship in the coming years.