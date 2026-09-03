Warriors’ Stephen Curry Makes Major Move Off the Court

Stephen Curry has built plenty of his legacy off the court in Oakland, and this week marked one of the bigger milestones yet for the foundation he and his wife started years ago. The Golden State Warriors star shared the news himself, reposting an update from his Eat. Learn. Play. foundation on Instagram.

Curry and Ayesha Curry launched Eat. Learn. Play. back in 2019, with a mission centered on supporting Oakland’s children through nutritious meals, reading resources and opportunities to stay physically active. Seven years in, the foundation just completed one of its biggest projects to date.

A Major School Transformation in Oakland

The foundation partnered with KaBOOM! and the Oakland Unified School District to overhaul the grounds at Prescott Elementary. The project included three new kid-designed play structures, two and a half multi-sport courts, and 20 shaded outdoor tables to create an open-air classroom. It also added an outdoor stage, two nature exploration areas and murals throughout the campus. The 21 garden beds installed as part of the project mark the most Eat. Learn. Play. has ever built at a single school.

The location carries extra significance. Prescott is recognized as Oakland’s oldest running public school. It’s also where Dr. Ida Louise Jackson, the first African American teacher in Oakland, once worked.

Curry’s Continued Investment in Oakland

This latest project fits a pattern for Curry. Indeed, his foundation has consistently prioritized Oakland, even years after his career shifted the broader spotlight toward San Francisco. The city holds real personal significance for him, too. After all, it’s tied to the early years of his career and the start of his family’s roots in the Bay Area.

Meanwhile, off the court, Curry is heading into his 18th NBA season. It’s also the final year of his current contract with Golden State. Still, while no extension talks are actively underway, Curry has made clear he wants to finish his career with the same franchise that drafted him back in 2009.

Final Word for the Warriors

Whatever happens with his next contract, Curry’s impact in Oakland isn’t tied to a jersey number or a roster spot. Projects like the one at Prescott reflect a commitment that’s been building for years. It shows no signs of slowing down.

For a franchise built partly on Curry’s legacy, moments like this one matter just as much as anything that happens on the court.