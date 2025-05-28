Steve Kerr Blames One Thing for Warriors’ Downfall

Stephen Curry’s hamstring strain didn’t just derail the Golden State Warriors in the playoffs. It reignited a larger debate around the NBA’s condensed postseason calendar.

Tom Haberstroh of Yahoo Sports reports that head coach Steve Kerr believes the league’s scheduling demands played a key role in Curry’s injury during Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals. The Warriors beat the Minnesota Timberwolves in that game but lost the next four—ending their season in five games.

“If he had an extra day or two… we can’t prove this, but I have no doubt based on our understanding of the scientific literature that the hamstring injury was the result of inadequate recovery and fatigue,” Kerr recalled his performance staff saying. (Via Yahoo Sports)

Warriors’ Schedule Leading to Curry Injury Was Brutal

The numbers tell the story. Curry played 42 minutes in Game 6 of the Houston Rockets series, followed by 46 in Game 7—just 48 hours before Game 1 in Minnesota. The Warriors had traveled between all three games.

It was his third game in five days. And at 37 years old, that workload proved too much.

Kerr pointed out that Curry had never suffered a hamstring injury in his 16-year career until now. After consulting with the team’s medical director, the conclusion was clear: the strain was likely a result of poor recovery time.

Warriors Didn’t Help Themselves, Either

Kerr may be right about the schedule—but the Warriors had a hand in their own downfall.

The Warriors had to fight just to reach the playoffs, including a tense elimination game against the Memphis Grizzlies in the Play-In. That late-season sprint added to the mileage.

Then came the Houston series. After going up 3–1, Golden State effectively punted Game 5. That decision forced them into a longer series and extra minutes for their stars. By the time they advanced, Curry was already running on fumes.

Kerr: NBA Must Address Schedule to Prevent Injuries

This isn’t just about Curry. Other veteran stars like Damian Lillard—and even younger faces like Jayson Tatum—also suffered lower-body injuries this postseason.

Kerr believes it’s time for the league to take action.

“I don’t think players get enough rest anymore,” he said. (Via Yahoo Sports)

“All the complaints about wear and tear and scheduling are valid… But they all fall on deaf ears because of the dollar sign.” (Via Yahoo Sports)

He’s proposed either extending the calendar or reducing the number of regular season games. So far, those suggestions haven’t gained traction with the league or its stakeholders.

Can Older Stars Keep Up in the Pace-and-Space Era?

In 1998, Kerr won a championship as a player at age 32. That year, the average playoff game featured just 85 possessions. Today, it’s closer to 95. Players now run nearly 9% more per game than they did a decade ago.

That added mileage, plus the demands of spacing and constant movement, are taking their toll.

“Who’s more likely to withstand the rigors of the schedule—the younger players or the older players?” Kerr asked. “The younger guys are.” (Via Yahoo Sports)

It’s a reality teams are grappling with heading into the offseason. Experience still matters—but recovery and athleticism may matter more.

What’s Next for Golden State?

The Warriors are entering a pivotal summer. The dynasty isn’t over—but it’s evolving. With Stephen Curry still capable of brilliance, the front office faces a critical question: how do you build a contender around a 37-year-old superstar without running him into the ground?

Roster tweaks alone won’t be enough. Golden State needs to rethink its approach—prioritising depth, rest, and long-term durability over short bursts of desperation. That means smarter rotations. A more forgiving regular season.

The core is still intact, but the margin for error is thinner than ever. If the Warriors want to compete in a league that’s getting younger, faster, and deeper, they’ll need to adapt—before time runs out.