Stephen Curry Goes Viral With Incredible Shooting Display

Stephen Curry‘s offseason work ethic has become a running theme this summer, and a new viral video just gave fans another glimpse of why. Footage of the Golden State Warriors star making 82 consecutive three-pointers during a workout has been making the rounds, and it’s exactly the kind of clip that reminds everyone why he remains the greatest shooter the league has ever seen.

The video fits right alongside everything Curry’s camp has said about his approach heading into his 18th NBA season.

Curry’s Shooting Numbers Speak for Themselves

Curry already holds the all-time record for made three-pointers in NBA history, with 4,248 across his regular-season career, a mark he surpassed years ago when he passed Ray Allen‘s total of 2,973. He also owns the single-season record with 402 threes during the 2015-16 campaign, and he’s played in 28 career games with 10 or more made threes, the most in league history.

His playoff resume is just as staggering. Curry holds the record for most consecutive playoff games with a made three at 90 straight, and he tied his own teammate Klay Thompson‘s record of 98 threes made in a single postseason. He also holds the record for most threes in a single NBA Finals game with nine.

Against that backdrop, a viral clip of 82 straight makes during a private workout almost feels like a natural extension of what Curry has done on the biggest stages for over a decade.

The Work Behind the Viral Moment

The timing of the video lines up with everything Curry’s wife, Ayesha, has said about his offseason routine. She’s described him as someone who hasn’t taken a day off since last season ended. He’s been working relentlessly to prepare for what’s ahead.

Curry himself has echoed that mindset publicly. He’s downplayed any urgency around a new contract extension. Instead, he’s stayed focused on preparation rather than the business side of things. Last season was a difficult one for Golden State. The team finished 37-45, with Curry limited to 43 games by a knee issue. Golden State also lost Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody to season-ending injuries. Still, Curry averaged 26.6 points while shooting 39.3 percent from three. Those numbers hold up as some of the best in the league, even in a down year for the team.

Videos like this one don’t just go viral because they’re impressive. They reinforce what everyone around this team already believes: Curry isn’t slowing down. It’s the kind of preparation that’s carried over into results for nearly two decades. There’s little reason to expect this year to be any different.