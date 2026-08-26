Stephen Curry Makes Personal Move Amid Warriors Offseason

The Golden State Warriors have been Stephen Curry‘s only NBA home for nearly two decades, and his roots in the Bay Area go well beyond basketball. Over the years, Curry has built out a real estate portfolio across the region, and one of his more notable properties just changed hands.

Curry and his wife, Ayesha, sold their Atherton estate for $29.1 million, according to a report from SFGate. The sale closed earlier this year in an off-market transaction, though the news only became public this week.

The Details Behind Curry’s Atherton Sale

Curry purchased the property in 2020 for $30 million through a limited liability company. The estate, located in one of the wealthiest enclaves south of San Francisco, spans 17,761 square feet with seven bedrooms, eight-and-a-half bathrooms, a guest house and even a walnut orchard. It served as the family’s residence for several years before they moved on.

The recent sale went for $900,000 less than what Curry originally paid, landing to an unnamed buyer. It’s not the first time they’ve sold property in the area. Back in 2021, the couple sold a different Atherton home for $31.2 million to a Singapore-based billionaire.

Curry’s Bay Area Footprint Goes Beyond Real Estate

Real estate is just one piece of Curry’s investment picture in the region. He also owns an $8 million condo at the Four Seasons Residences, just blocks from Chase Center. Beyond housing, he holds stakes in ventures like the Avenue Sports Fund, which is tied to Tiger Woods’ tech-driven virtual golf league, and manages his broader business interests through SC30 Inc.

His deepest ties to the region, though, run through the Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation, which he and Ayesha founded in 2019 to support childhood nutrition, literacy and safe spaces for kids in Oakland. The foundation has invested more than $100 million into the community, covering 35 million meals for families facing food insecurity, funding $20 million in literacy resources, distributing over a million books and rebuilding two dozen schoolyards along with six gyms.

That work earned Curry the 2026 Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award at the ESPYs, where he spoke about what Oakland has meant to him.

“Oakland is our adopted hometown,” Curry said.

Final Word for the Warriors

A single home sale doesn’t change much about where Curry’s story with this franchise stands. He’s built plenty in the Bay Area beyond square footage, from championships to a foundation that’s made a real impact in Oakland.

His roots here aren’t going anywhere.