Warriors’ Steph Curry Reveals New Look After Historic $400M Deal

The Golden State Warriors‘ Stephen Curry made headlines last month when he signed a landmark 10-year, $400 million endorsement contract with Chinese sportswear company Li-Ning, ending his long partnership with Under Armour. The deal was one of the biggest shoe endorsement agreements in basketball history and marked a significant new chapter for Curry Brand globally.

Now, the visual identity of that partnership has been revealed.

Curry unveiled his updated logo on Wednesday, combining his original personal logo with Li-Ning’s branding for a fresh take on his trademark symbol.

What the Deal Includes

The agreement with Li-Ning goes well beyond footwear. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the partnership will include basketball products, athleisure lifestyle wear, and a full golf line. Notably, it also gives Curry the ability to sign athletes under his own brand. That element gives Curry Brand a dimension few endorsement deals have ever included. It is closer to a fully operational sports brand than a traditional shoe deal.

The global ambition is significant. Li-Ning is one of the most recognized sportswear companies in China. Pairing their reach with Curry’s global profile gives the brand immediate access to one of the world’s largest markets.

What It Means for Warriors Star Curry

At 38 years old, Curry is thinking beyond his playing career. Building Curry Brand into a globally recognized name through Li-Ning gives him a long-term business platform that extends well past basketball. The golf line in particular reflects his well-documented love of the sport and opens a lane into a completely different market.

The updated logo is the first tangible visual step in that direction. A new brand identity for a new chapter.

Final Word for the Warriors

Steph Curry remains one of the most marketable athletes in the world, and the Li-Ning deal reflects exactly that. The logo reveal on Wednesday is just the beginning of what figures to be one of the most ambitious athlete brand partnerships in recent memory.