Warriors’ Stephen Curry Reveals Ayesha Curry Reaction to $20 Million Decision

Certainly, Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry has an understanding that the money he makes as an NBA player is well beyond the norm, not the kind of money his grandparents in the Carolinas got by on, and not even the kind of money that his dad, Dell Curry, had at his disposal when he was in the NBA from 1986-2002. So when it came down to figuring out how to handle his latest contract, an extension on his current deal that could have topped out at $137 million over two years, Curry had some perspective.

He did not take a whopping pay cut, but had handed back $20 million over two years to the Warriors, accepting a two-year deal worth $116 million, though with a player option in the second year that could allow him to push back to a max deal thereafter. While most of the focus on Curry’s extension has been how the Warriors would react to having a chunk more free-agent money to spend next summer, one intrepid reporter wondered: What did Curry’s wife, Ayesha Curry, have to say to giving up $20 million?

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How Did Ayesha Curry Feel About Stephen Curry Giving the Warriors $20 Million?

The question came ABC sports in the Bay Area: How did Ayesha Curry react to her husband’s decision on his Warriors extension.

Not badly, Curry said.

From the star guard: “That’s why sometimes I realize like, this is not a real place, the NBA, because I can also say, people like, ‘Oh, you stressed out about the decision,’ and all that–the gratitude and understanding, the numbers we’re talking about, and of course there’s team valuations and the salary cap, max numbers and all. It goes back to my very first contract, the $11 million, the four for $44 million that I signed. You sign contracts based on information that you have and what you feel like is right.

“And you talk about Ayesha, my family, we, everybody’s on the same page of understanding what I have in front of me in the controllables of we got playing good basketball, staying with the Golden State Warriors and trying to end this thing the right way.”