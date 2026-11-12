Warriors Get New Stephen Curry Injury Update After Rockets Loss

Stephen Curry had a message for his teammates before he left for his MRI. Will Richard said the Golden State Warriors star spoke to the group at halftime and assured them he would be good, per Anthony Slater of ESPN.

What Curry Told the Warriors at Halftime

Curry left Wednesday’s game in the first quarter with right abdominal soreness. He was ruled out early in the second quarter. He then left the arena for an MRI during the second half.

Before he went, he stopped to talk to the team. Richard said Curry told his teammates he would be fine, per Slater. Slater reported that Curry also told them to stay locked in on the game.

It was a calm message in a tense moment. Curry had gone down, and the team had no results yet.

Golden State Warriors Fall in Houston

The Warriors lost 115-108 to the Houston Rockets. The loss ended an eight-game winning streak. They are now 8-4.

Yaxel Lendeborg led the way with 25 points and 10 rebounds. Brandin Podziemski added 22 points. Curry had three points in six minutes before he left.

Head coach Steve Kerr said afterward that the team had no idea how serious it was. “Concern is high,” he said. “But I have no idea the extent.”

Why the Warriors Believe They Can Handle It

The Warriors are already short-handed. Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody are out with long-term knee injuries. Kristaps Porzingis has stepped away from the team. Brandon Williams will miss at least a week with a hamstring strain, per Slater.

Richard is dealing with his own injury, a torn UCL in his left thumb.

Draymond Green said the team feels different than last season. “The spirit of this team is better,” he said, per Slater. “We’re more certain of who we are, what makes us a good team.”

What’s Next for Golden State

The Warriors have not announced a timeline for Curry. His MRI results are pending. Golden State plays the San Antonio Spurs on Friday.