Warriors Superstar Stephen Curry Sends Out 4-Word Post Ahead of Lakers Matchup

On Wednesday, the Golden State Warriors start their 2026-27 season on the road against the Los Angeles Lakers.

It also marks Stephen Curry‘s 18th season in the NBA.

Curry is coming off an injury-plagued season, but he still averaged 26.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.1 steals in 43 games.

The Warriors also signed Curry to a two-year, $116 million extension, which will keep him in the Bay Area for 20 seasons.

Stephen Curry Sends Out 4-Word Post

Several hours before Wednesday’s tip-off, Stephen Curry shared a four-word post on Instagram.

“Lock in #dubnation #year18,” Curry wrote.

It’s a montage of Curry over the years, including some of his iconic photos and moments.

At the end of the reel, a graphic featuring the 2026-27 roster was shown.

Reactions to Curry’s Post

Here are some of the comments and reactions to Steph Curry’s Instagram post hyping his 18th season in the NBA:

@warriors: “LET’S GO⚡️”

@flawlessri: “Nothing left to prove! We just enjoying the show champ!”

@rayann: “Come on 30”

@uninterrupted: “The greatest shooter ever.”

@warriorstalk: “18 of them thangs, looking forward to at least 8 more”

@minwoo27lee: “Chef curry baby. Big year”

@keepthebeat88: “Looking forward to see you cook the Lakers tonight”

@mattaaron4: “The greatest showman is back”

Curry Probable to Play After Injury Scare

On Sunday’s open practice at the Chase Center, Warriors fans, staff and players held their collective breath after Steph Curry tweaked his right leg during a routine play.

Curry exited the court limping and was checked on by trainers. More angles of the injury pointed to a potential sprained ankle, which has been a common theme in his career.

Head coach Steve Kerr told reporters that Curry’s ankle is fine, though there was skepticism from the fanbase.

According to the Warriors’ official injury report for the season opener against the Lakers, Curry is listed as probable with right ankle soreness.

Curry will likely get upgraded before tip-off, especially once he goes through his pregame routine.