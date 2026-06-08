Warriors Receive Highly Concerning Stephen Curry Trade News

The Golden State Warriors, by head coach Steve Kerr’s own omission, are a ‘fading dynasty,’ and with that, the future of franchise superstar Stephen Curry remains up in the air in the final stage of his career.

Curry has always been open about wanting to stay with the Warriors for as long as he’s in the NBA, following in the footsteps of players like Kobe Bryant and Dirk Nowitzki, who played for one team for 20+ years.

However, with the team’s long-term injuries to Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody, as well as their seemingly low chances of making a blockbuster trade or free agent signing, Curry’s future in Golden State was recently put into major question.

Previously, the Warriors’ making a Curry trade seemed impossible, but after some recent reports, the thought of the superstar could be moved to give him a better shot at winning his fifth championship before retirement can’t be ruled out.

Warriors Outlook Puts Stephen Curry Trade Future In Question

Curry has done a lot for the Warriors since arriving in 2009, as he was a key part in their four championship runs, is the most beloved player in franchise history, turned Golden State into a globally-recognized brand, and changed the game of basketball.

However, this Warriors team, and expected future, is a lot different compared to what the front office was dealing with a decade, or even a few years ago.

They barely made the Play-In Tournament, eventually losing to miss out on the playoffs, and while Curry was hurt for much of the year, it doesn’t seem like there are expectations for a higher finish next season.

With that, the brutal idea of the Warriors making a Curry trade has slowly been floated out as a possibility, especially after some recent comments made by Anthony Slater of ESPN speaking on the Ryen Russillo Show.

“You know, I’ve said this, you know, in the past couple weeks, but I sense a decreased level of thirst from them to make a monster move,” the insider said. “And you could hear that in Steve Kerr’s press conference afterwards about, you know, discussing the future of the franchise with Joe Lacob and Mike Dunleavy, and coming to a more realistic understanding that they aren’t chasing championships (and) they’re just kind of trying to guide out to Steph Curry era.”

Taking the thought process of ‘He did all he could, now it’s time to move on’ seemed impossible even a few months ago, but now, the idea of the superstar being mentioned in trade rumors in the final stage of his career is an unfortunate reality for Golden State.

Is A Curry Trade From Golden State Realistic?

Writing for Bleacher Report, Zach Buckley named Curry as a potential trade piece ‘nobody is talking about’ this offseason.

Granted, it could be just one of many NBA summer storylines to offer up drama, but there is a world where moving Curry to give him another shot at a title while fully shifting into a new era is their best option, especially by looking at the Warriors’ roster and future going forward.