Warriors’ Plans Could Make Stephen Curry Uncomfortable

The Golden State Warriors just endured what was a rather quiet offseason, to the chagrin of many fans, but the team is still working through some major orders of business. One of them is the potential NBA rookie contract extension for Brandin Podziemski, who can either sign before October 19 or will become a restricted free agent. The other is, with due respect to Podziemski, a bit more significant–an extension for Stephen Curry.

Now, there has been no doubt that Curry is sticking with the Warriors. Whatever happens with his extension will just be a matter of timing and potential cap space for Golden State. It’s not a prelude to him hitting free agency or seeking a trade from the Warriors. It will involve Curry potentially getting free-agent plans from the Warriors–not something he has always been comfortable with.

Stephen Curry’s ‘Voice Matters’

That’s according to Warriors beat writer Anthony Slater of ESPN, who says that Curry has not wanted to be involved in pushing the front office to make decisions in the past. He did reach out to LeBron James when James was making his decision this offseason–he ultimately signed with the Sixers–but Curry only recruits or directs when necessary.

As Slater said on “NBA Live:” “He’s heard, his voice matters. Mike Dunleavy will call him at various points. And obviously, anytime Steph Curry calls, Mike Dunleavy, Joe Lacob, they will pick up, and they’ll hear what he has to say. But he doesn’t want to be too involved, he never has wanted to be too involved.”

Warriors Could Make Summer Splash

Still, when it comes to an extension, Curry might have to get involved. He could help the Warriors create more cap space to add next summer by taking a less-than-max deal, or could help the Dubs have potentially more than $130 million if he holds off on signing until next summer.

The Warriors will likely need to detail for Curry whom they could chase next summer via trade or free agency if he decides to give up money or wait on a deal. He will need to give input, even if it is not how he sees his role.

Stephen Curry Will Need to Give Warriors Input

Said Slater of Curry’s dynamic with the team: “The Warriors decision-makers made it clear to me in August that they were not going to negotiate with Steph Curry and try to barter with him on the dollar amount. Basically, they gave him a menu of options. If I was going to compare this to eating at a restaurant—they’re like the waiter, they gave Stephen Curry a menu and they walked away for five minutes, in this case a few weeks.

“They’re allowing Stephen Curry to look at it, you know, does he want a one-year max? Two-year max? Does he want to take a pay cut? Does he want to wait for cap space purposes? At some point, Stephen Curry will come back to them and tell them what he wants. If that option is, ‘Hey, let’s wait on it,’ that is because it is about future flexibility.”