Stephen Curry Rips Ex-Warriors Teammate Over Ayesha Curry Comments

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry has publicly called out former teammate Nick Young and Gilbert Arenas over their recent comments about his wife, Ayesha Curry.

On a recent episode of their “We Said What We Said” podcast, Young and Arenas made disparaging remarks about Ayesha’s public image while reacting to clips of Ayesha kissing her co-star in her new movie “Second Chance Holiday.”

Notably, Arenas said that Ayesha’s public image was “the only blemish” on Stephen Curry’s otherwise spotless career.

“When you’re talking about ‘American Family,’ right? He is the definition of what everybody sees as a father,” Arenas said of Steph Curry, via Basketball Network.

“The only blemish in the family is the wife, in the sense that she doesn’t act like the other superstars’ wives. Jordan’s wife, Magic’s wife, Savannah. We don’t wanna hear you… We don’t wanna know you,” Arenas added.

Stephen Curry Blasts Ex-Warriors Teammate

Through a PSA on his Instagram on Wednesday, Curry called out Arenas and Young.

“Nick, Gil, Emmanuel and anybody else who feels the need to jump in and give an opinion on something you don’t really know about, something that kind of speaks to a bigger conversation on how you view women in this world and what they’re allowed and what they’re not allowed to do,” Curry said, via Bleacher Report.

“Given the ignorance around how acting works, obviously I tried to laugh this one off but something needs to be said,” Curry continued.

“Anytime Ayesha Curry shows up in your headline, kindly suggest that you just give the happy hands, the congratulations, and maybe the apology can be as loud as when y’all leading y’all shows with this topic.”

Curry concluded his announcement by thanking Arenas and other podcasters for promoting his wife’s movie, while urging them to show her more respect.

Warriors on 8-Game Win Streak

Curry and the Warriors (8-3) will look to extend their eight-game winning streak when they face the Houston Rockets (8-3) on Wednesday night.

The Rockets are favored by 6.5 points at home, but the Warriors have routinely overcome the odds in the early stages of the season. The Warriors have recorded impressive wins over the Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat and Minnesota Timberwolves as part of their eight-game winning streak.