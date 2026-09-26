Stephen Curry’s $20 Million Warriors Decision Could Have Massive Payoff

Stephen Curry spent the past few days explaining that his next contract wasn’t simply about squeezing every available dollar out of the Golden State Warriors.

On Friday, he backed that up with his signature.

Curry agreed to a two-year, $116 million extension with Golden State, with a player option for the 2028-29 season, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania. The deal keeps the four-time NBA champion under contract through at least 2027-28 and, just as importantly for the Warriors, comes roughly $20 million below the maximum extension he was eligible to receive.

The first year of Curry’s extension is worth $55.7 million. That discount could turn what already figured to be an unusually flexible 2027 offseason into something much more significant.

Cap analyst Yossi Gozlan projects Golden State could generate as much as $64 million in cap space next summer with Curry’s new salary on the books. The projected maximum salary slot for the 2027 offseason is approximately $61.6 million.

In other words, the Warriors could have enough room to chase a max-level free agent while keeping Curry.

Curry Put His Money Behind Warriors’ Plan

The financial sacrifice shouldn’t come as a complete surprise.

Earlier this week, Curry openly discussed the possibility of signing for less than his maximum, telling ESPN that he wanted Golden State to maintain enough flexibility to make meaningful moves around him.

“I want to be on a competitive team,” Curry said. “I want to have an opportunity to have some flexibility because we haven’t had that in years past, the recent past.”

The Warriors could have offered Curry a two-year extension worth approximately $136.7 million. Instead, the 38-year-old left about $20 million on the table. ESPN front office insider Bobby Marks noted that the savings should give Golden State significant spending power next summer.

That savings will matter next summer when several stars could enter free agency.

Golden State has spent much of the latter portion of Curry’s career navigating the luxury tax and, more recently, the NBA’s restrictive apron system. This time, the front office could enter an offseason with something it has rarely possessed during the Curry era: genuine cap room.

Warriors Could Have a Rare Opportunity

Golden State already had the framework for significant 2027 flexibility.

Before Curry’s extension, the Warriors had only about $43 million in guaranteed salary committed for 2027-28, with several major contracts coming off the books. The size of Curry’s next deal was always going to determine how much of that flexibility survived.

Now there is an answer.

Curry will make $55.7 million in the first season of his extension rather than the maximum salary available to him. Golden State still would need to make additional roster decisions and renounce certain free-agent rights to maximize its room; projected cap space isn’t automatically available cash.

But the pathway exists.

That’s a remarkable development considering where the Warriors have spent most of the past decade: capped out, deep into the tax and largely dependent on trades, draft picks and exceptions to reshape the roster.

Curry’s extension changes the equation.

It also makes clear what he meant when he talked about balancing his own future with the Warriors’ ability to remain competitive. Curry didn’t take a discount merely to save ownership money. The value for Golden State comes only if the franchise turns that savings into another difference-maker.

For the first time in years, it could have the cap space to do exactly that.