Warriors Get Encouraging Stephen Curry Update Despite Devastating Injury

Stephen Curry won’t be playing Friday night in San Antonio. But he isn’t leaving the Golden State Warriors to navigate their latest challenge without him.

The Warriors superstar remains with the team on its road trip despite suffering an oblique abdominal tear that could sideline him for nearly a month.

ESPN’s Anthony Slater reported Friday that Curry was still traveling with Golden State as the Warriors prepared for their NBA Cup matchup against the Spurs.

“Steph Curry still on the Warriors road trip as the Warriors prep for a Cup game in San Antonio tonight,” Slater wrote on X.

Slater also shared a photograph showing Curry standing near his teammates and members of the Warriors staff during preparations for the game.

It was an encouraging sight for a Golden State team suddenly facing an extended stretch without its franchise cornerstone.

Stephen Curry Injury Could Sideline Warriors Star for Nearly a Month

Curry suffered the injury during the first quarter of Wednesday’s 115-108 loss to the Houston Rockets.

The 38-year-old guard appeared to hurt his right side before visibly grimacing after making a 3-pointer. He eventually approached coach Steve Kerr and headed to the locker room.

An MRI confirmed an oblique abdominal tear, according to the Warriors’ official injury announcement Thursday.

Golden State announced that Curry would be reevaluated in two weeks, ruling him out for at least six games.

However, his absence could extend considerably longer.

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported Thursday that the Warriors are preparing for Curry to miss closer to one month.

“I’m told that Stephen Curry is actually going to be sidelined for closer to one month with this oblique abdominal tear that he suffered,” Charania said on ESPN’s “NBA Today.”

The Warriors will reassess Curry after approximately 14 days to determine whether his rehabilitation requires three weeks, four weeks or potentially longer.

The injury interrupted one of Curry’s most impressive stretches in recent years.

Before Wednesday’s game, Curry was averaging 30.6 points per game. His three points against Houston dropped his season average to 27.8.

The loss also snapped Golden State’s eight-game winning streak.

Golden State Faces Difficult Test Without Stephen Curry

Curry’s presence in San Antonio won’t solve Golden State’s problems on the court.

The Warriors enter Friday at 8-4 and face a Spurs team riding a 10-game winning streak behind Victor Wembanyama.

Golden State is also navigating injuries to several important players, including Jimmy Butler, who continues recovering from a torn ACL.

That leaves Kerr relying more heavily on his younger players.

Rookie Yaxel Lendeborg scored 25 points and grabbed 10 rebounds against Houston, while Brandin Podziemski added 22 points.

Draymond Green, however, believes the Warriors are better equipped to survive Curry’s absence than previous versions of the team.

“We’re more certain of who we are, what makes us a good team,” Green said.

Curry’s injury presents a significant obstacle, particularly with Golden State facing a demanding stretch of road games.

But even with his return potentially a month away, Curry has chosen to remain around his teammates.

For a Warriors group trying to preserve its early momentum, having its longtime leader nearby offers some encouragement during an otherwise difficult week.