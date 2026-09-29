Warriors Get Significant Stephen Curry Injury Update Before Training Camp

Stephen Curry sounded confident about where his knee stands as the Golden State Warriors head into training camp.

Curry Says There Are “No Limitations”

Speaking with reporters, according to Anthony Slater of ESPN, Curry described his knee as fully ready heading into the new season. “Knee’s feeling great. Ready to go. No issues,” Curry said. He acknowledged there’s still a “management element” involved, though he made clear that doesn’t come with any real restrictions. “I feel a lot stronger and understanding of what I’m dealing with,” Curry said.

Curry expanded on what that management approach actually looks like day to day. “There is a management element of it for sure, where you just have to be mindful of everything that you’re doing, practice, games, preparation,” Curry said. “We haven’t talked about the game schedule yet or anything like that where, I’m kinda getting too far ahead of myself, but for training camp and preseason schedule and getting myself into shape and ready to go. There’s no limitations at all, so I’m excited to get out there and hoop.”

Why This Update Matters for Curry and the Warriors

Curry missed nearly 30 games last season after being diagnosed with patellofemoral pain syndrome, commonly known as runner’s knee, in February. He spent the offseason following a structured plan designed to rebuild his conditioning while protecting the long-term health of the knee, and he pointed to that work as the reason for his current confidence. “I felt like I built a really good foundation over the summer to be in a much better position,” Curry said. “Up until what, November last year, there wasn’t really any kinds of signs or symptoms, but I feel a lot stronger, and understanding what I’m dealing with, that gives me a lot of confidence going into the year.”

The update comes just days after Curry signed a two-year, $116 million extension with Golden State, a deal that could keep him with the franchise through the 2028-29 season. He’s already said health remains the biggest factor in his ability to help the Warriors return to contention, and this latest update suggests he feels well-positioned heading into camp. Golden State opens preseason play in Hawaii on Oct. 4 against the Los Angeles Clippers, before starting the regular season Oct. 21 on the road against the Los Angeles Lakers.