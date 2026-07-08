Stephen Curry Breaks Silence on Warriors’ LeBron James Pursuit

Stephen Curry has finally weighed in on the NBA’s biggest free agency saga.

And while the Golden State Warriors superstar opened with a joke, he made one thing clear: he’d welcome the chance to team up with LeBron James.

Speaking Wednesday at the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship in Lake Tahoe, Curry joked that his immediate priority was seeing James’ golf game before turning his attention to basketball.

“I’d say more so I’m interested to just play golf with LeBron,” Curry said. “We’ll handle the basketball stuff, but I want to see the golf LeBron free agent. He’s out here really grinding on the game.”

Then came the remark Warriors fans had been waiting to hear.

“But I’m sure we obviously would love to play together,” Curry added. “I mean, hopefully it happens. But he’s deserved the opportunity and the right to take his time with the decision.”

The comments marked Curry’s first public remarks since James became one of the NBA’s most coveted free agents this offseason.

Steph Curry Joins Warriors’ Recruiting Effort

Curry’s comments arrive as Golden State continues positioning itself as one of the leading contenders to land James.

NBA insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer have consistently identified the Warriors as one of the few teams firmly in the mix alongside the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers.

Earlier this week, ESPN’s Shams Charania added another wrinkle to the recruiting effort, revealing that James has been spending time with Warriors forward Draymond Green.

Green has long been one of Golden State’s most active recruiters and one of James’ closest friends. Both are represented by Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, whose agency has been at the center of James’ free-agency process.

Now Curry has publicly joined the pitch.

Although delivered with his trademark humor, his comments represented the clearest acknowledgment yet that the two-time MVP would welcome the opportunity to share the floor with the NBA’s all-time leading scorer.

Warriors Continue Waiting on LeBron’s Decision

Golden State has carefully preserved flexibility throughout the offseason while awaiting James’ decision.

Green declined his $27.7 million player option earlier this summer but has yet to sign a new contract.

League expectation is that Green will finalize his next deal only after James announces his decision, allowing the Warriors to maintain as much flexibility as possible regardless of whether the four-time MVP ultimately chooses Golden State.

The organization has similarly avoided making certain long-term commitments as it continues exploring every possible avenue to strengthen the roster around Curry.

Everything now hinges on the league’s biggest remaining free agent.

Golf Takes Center Stage Before Basketball

For now, Curry’s focus shifts to the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course.

The three-day event begins Friday and marks Curry’s return to the tournament he won in 2023. His brother Seth Curry and father Dell Curry are also in this year’s field, making it a family affair.

The celebrity tournament features more than 90 athletes and entertainers, including Tony Romo, Charles Barkley, Ray Allen, Jason Kelce, Drew Brees, Davante Adams, Vince Carter, Jerry Rice and defending champion Joe Pavelski.

James is not competing.

Still, Curry hopes to spend time with him this week away from the basketball court.

Whether that eventually extends to sharing a locker room remains one of the NBA offseason’s biggest unanswered questions.

For the first time since James entered free agency, Curry made it clear he hopes the answer is yes.