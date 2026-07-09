Warriors Stephen Curry Raises Expectations for Touted Rookie

The offseason for the Golden State Warriors has largely been a disappointment thus far, at least to fans and observers of the team who had expected that there would be a roster shakeup after an injury-marred season in 2025-26 that led that just 37 wins and an early exit in the second game of the play-in tournament. The Warriors still have Stephen Curry on board and, around the NBA, the feeling still is that if you have Curry, you have a chance to win.

Figuring out how they’ll get significantly better, though, is difficult. The Warriors are still hoping that they can land LeBron James in free agency, as he seeks to sign a deal to close out his legendary career. But the Warriors are less set on making a deal for Anthony Davis, a move that would require the unloading of draft picks as well as trading away veteran Jimmy Butler as he rehabs from a knee injury.

The LeBron angle is more a wing-and-a-prayer than a strategy, though. The Warriors need more, and if they’re likely to see an improvement, it will come from their young players.

Stephen Curry: Warriors Will ‘Figure it Out’

That’s the sentiment from Curry, the Warriors star who is 38 years old now. He says he has been paying attention to last year’s top rookie–Will Richard–and, more important, to lottery pick Yaxel Lendeborg, who was impressive during the California Classic summer league.

But the Warriors don’t have Jimmy Butler, who is recovering from a torn ACL. That means the Dubs will need more from Lendeborg, and fast.

“I’ve seen what Yaxel is doing, and Will hopefully taking a big jump,” Curry told the San Francisco Chronicle. “You’ve got to have a nice mixture of both (younger and older players). We understand the situation with Jimmy being out — it’s a huge salary slot not playing for half the season, so you’ve got to figure out what to do.”

Stephen Curry Hoping to Get Some Size From Yaxel Lendeborg

The Warriors took the garrulous Lendeborg with the No. 11 pick after he helped Michigan to a championship this season. He is a versatile and multi-faceted player, a sort of prototypical Warriors player. He shot 37.2% from the 3-point line last year, and when he pointed out that the Warriors put his locker next to Curry’s, he said he hoped that would push him to become a better shooter.

Curry countered by saying he hoped he could absorb some size from the well-built 6-foot-9 rookie.

“I hope I grow two or three inches,” Curry said. “… Yaxel is a big body, athletic. I’m excited to see how he fits. I know he’s got the confidence he can be an impact player right away.”

Warriors Need ‘Younger Legs’

Getting more from their young players will be critical for the Warriors this season, especially as Moses Moody and Butler recover from knee surgeries. Last season, Golden State had to fight through a litany of injuries and older players who needed rest days. Coach Steve Kerr said in May he hoped that would not continue to be the case.

“I do think it’s important that we don’t have the vast number of players who couldn’t play back-to-back,” Kerr said. “We can’t do that again. It’s too hard to build continuity. We need some younger legs for sure. We know that. How do you do that? It’s a difficult job. So that’s up to Mike (Dunleavy), and obviously he will consult with me on moves, and we’ll hash that stuff out.

“I feel very strongly that what we have here is something special and strong, and despite the injuries, we can have a year where we get back in the hunt, and I’m confident of that.”