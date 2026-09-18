Stephen Curry’s Final Warriors Chapter Could Be Defined by One Last Title Push

Stephen Curry has never shown much interest in taking the easy exit. Now, even as his career enters its twilight, the only unanimous MVP in league history appears deadset on his finishing his career in the Bay Area.

His renenwed commitment now puts the spotlight firmly on Golden State. Curry has reiterated that he wants to remain a Warrior for the rest of his career, even while keeping his current contract situation unresolved. He has also made clear that staying in the Bay Area matters because he still wants to compete at the highest level.

Curry is entering his 18th NBA season at 38 years old, while the Dubs are coming off a 37-45 campaign that ended in the play-in tournament. He still averaged 26.6 points per game last season, but injuries limited his appearances.

It is clear that the 4x NBA champion is not past his prime. He may no longer be putting the Dubs on his back quite like he could a few years ago. However, with the right pieces around him, Curry is still a top-tier talent. So, Golden State has a decision to make, especially with him reportedly eaffirming his future with them.

Curry confirmed to be resigning with the Dubs

Veteran Warriors reporter Marcus Thompson has said he expects Curry to re-sign with Golden State, adding that the star guard is “a lifer” who has always wanted to spend his career with the same franchise.

Curry himself has since reinforced that sentiment. Speaking on CNBC, he made his position clear: “I’ve always stated that I want to be a lifer with Golden State.”

The contract, however, is still a separate issue. Curry became eligible for a two-year extension worth roughly $137 million in late August, but he has not rushed into an agreement. That decision could have major implications for the Warriors’ projected cap space heading into 2027.

In other words, Curry appears committed to the team. The bigger question is what the team does around him.

Curry urges Dubs to sign Devin Booker to make one last title push

One recent report circulating online claims Curry has urged the Warriors to make a major push for the Phoenix Suns star. While that specific claim has not been independently established, Golden State’s interest in Booker has been reported elsewhere.

Tim Kawakami has said the Warriors would be “first in line” if Booker ever became available, particularly because of the relationship Booker developed with Kerr while playing for Team USA. Golden State also has three future first-round picks it could potentially use in a major trade.

Booker averaged 26.1 points and 6.0 assists for Phoenix last season. The Suns, meanwhile, have given no indication they want to move their five-time All-Star. However, this could change if the Dubs assemble the right trade package.

Still, the interest says something about Golden State’s priorities. The Warriors already have extensive experience building around Curry, but the margin for another title run is getting smaller.

Golden State are now staring down the barrell at a tricky situation. Does the franchise build for the future and squander the remainder of Curry’s time with them? Or do they hedge their bets on the man who brought them 4 championships and trade for a superstar now? Both choices carry huge upsides and risks.

That is what makes the twilight of Stephen Curry’s Warriors career so significant. It has become increasingly clear that he shall remain in the Bay Area. However, what remains uncertain is how much the franchise is willing to do to make his final years count.