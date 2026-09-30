Warriors Steve Kerr Gives Concerning Update on Kristaps Porzingis

It was probably the least surprising yet shocking news to come out of the opening of training camp around the NBA this week, with the Golden State Warriors announcing that center Kristaps Porzingis would be out to start camp with what has now become a well-known “illness” around the league. The news came despite the fact that there had been positive reports on Porzingis’ health heading into the fall, and that there is no real detail available on what’s wrong with Porzingis. This has been a familiar pattern from Porzingis’ time in Boston two years ago, and Atlanta last year. And, certainly, it was a frustration after he arrived in Golden State via trade in February.

Porzingis’ mystery illness continues to weigh him down. And while the Warriors knew there was a chance Porzingis would be inconsistent in his availability this season, the team clearly did not think that Porzingis’ mystery woes would start so early.

Warriors See It as ‘Day to Day’

On Tuesday, with the Warriors in Hawaii for training camp and Porzingis back on the mainland, coach Steve Kerr was asked about an update on Porzingis. At times last year, Kerr appeared frustrated with Porzingis’ inconsistent health, but he has taken a more standard line on the problem now, expressing support where he can.

It does not sound like Kerr is expecting to see Porzingis soon.

Said Kerr: “When I talked to Mike (Dunleavy) yesterday he made it pretty clear that we’re, we’re just gonna support Kristaps every way that we can and it’ll just the situation where we are—we’ve got to do our work, we have to have a good training camp. And whenever he is ready, he is ready.

“Honestly, I just look at it as day to day. And we’re supporting him in every way that we can, with our performance staff, our training staff, doctors, and hopefully things can improve quickly and we’ll get him back.”

Kristaps Porzingis Ailment a Mystery

Dunleavy was asked about Porzingis at Warriors media day on Monday, and he was also vague about what, exactly, is wrong with Porzingis and when he might be back on the court.

“I mean, I think we feel comfortable with everything. You know, disappointed that he won’t be out there tomorrow, but it’s early, so don’t want to overreact to anything,” he said. “Definitely disappointed that he won’t be out there with his teammates, but we’ll get there.” “