Steve Kerr Confirms Big Role For Yaxel Lendeborg Starting Season

The Golden State Warriors are putting full faith in rookie Yaxel Lendeborg to be a huge part of the team this season. Lendeborg had a tremendous preseason and summer league to make fans believe he’s fully ready to contribute in the NBA. Golden State’s roster is quite limited due to injuries and failure to add any new noteworthy free agents this past summer.

Rotowire revealed that Steve Kerr announced Yaxel will be a rare rookie to start on opening night:

“Head coach Steve Kerr confirmed Monday that Lendeborg will start Wednesday’s regular-season opener against the Lakers, per Nick Friedell of The Athletic. This was the expectation throughout the preseason, given the rookie forward started most of Golden State’s exhibition contests. Lendeborg is expected to hold down the fort at small forward at least until Jimmy Butler finishes his ACL rehab at some point later this year.”

The injury to Butler opened a starting spot as the small forward for Lendeborg to get his chance. Kerr has a unique history of not wanting to trust rookies and ultimately never regained trust with Jonathan Kuminga over this.

However, the impressive performances of Lendeborg made Kerr change his stance to start the youngster. Golden State will need Yaxel to play consistently great basketball to have a chance at winning this season.

Injuries Sees Warriors Badly Needing Yaxel Lendeborg

Butler is not the only noteworthy injury for Golden State entering this season. Kristaps Porzingis is out with an unknown illness and does not have a return date. The indefinite timetable shows that the Warriors have no faith in a quick recovery.

Moses Moody is dealing an injury from last season delaying his return this season, like Butler’s situation. Golden State does have hope to get Moody and Butler in the lineup after a month or two, but the early season is pivotal with the Western Conference depth.

Kerr is banking on Lendeborg being one of the top contributors to the team and putting up consistent stats. The Warriors need someone to help Stephen Curry on the offense side of the ball, and Yaxel shows more potential there to instantly become a fan favorite.

Can Yaxel Lendeborg Win Rookie of the Year?

Online narratives have started forming about Lendeborg’s opportunity to have a strong season. The Rookie of the Year race sees Cameron Boozer and Caleb Wilson as the betting favorites due to having less talent around them.

Yaxel’s best bet is to end up as the second scoring option in Golden State until Butler returns. Draymond Green will not take away shots from him, and no one outside of Curry is an All-Star caliber talent to start the season. Lendeborg’s stats could see him in various rookie races.

Rookie of the Year seems difficult since the players drafted above him were considered more talented. However, top draft pick AJ Dybantsa will be a third option for the Washington Wizards, and other players will have their own hurdles. Lendeborg has a great chance for the All-Rookie first team if he plays up to what Kerr expects from him.