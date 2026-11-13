Warriors’ Steve Kerr Reveals Good News on Stephen Curry Injury

Steve Kerr has a very different tone on Stephen Curry’s injury than he did after Wednesday’s loss. The Golden State Warriors head coach said the MRI news is better than the team feared. “It’s as good as we could’ve expected. It could’ve been much worse,” Kerr said on 95.7 The Game’s “Willard & Dibs.”

Kerr on the MRI Results

Kerr said the team now has a clearer idea of where Curry stands. He still held back from calling it settled.

“It’s good to know at this stage, it looks like he’s gonna be alright but we won’t really know so we’re all just kind of waiting to see how it all unfolds over the next week or two,” Kerr said.

That is a shift from Wednesday night. Right after the loss, Kerr said, “Concern is high.” He added that he had no idea how serious it was. He also called the MRI results “relatively good news” on Thursday.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Curry has an oblique abdominal tear and will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

What Kerr Said About the Sengun Play

Fans pointed to a first-quarter screen involving Alperen Sengun of the Houston Rockets. Curry grabbed his side right after it. Kerr watched the film and did not see a problem.

“I didn’t think it was anything dirty for sure,” Kerr said.

He did have regrets about the timing. “My thought watching the tape was I should have taken a timeout quicker,” Kerr said. He added that he was not aware of what was happening until about a minute before Curry came out.

Golden State Warriors Wait on Curry

Curry had three points in six minutes before he left the 115-108 loss. The game ended Golden State’s eight-game winning streak. Before the injury, he was averaging 30.6 points per game.

Curry also spoke to his teammates before he left for the MRI. Will Richard said Curry told them he would be good, per Anthony Slater of ESPN.

The Warriors now wait. Curry’s next evaluation is expected in about two weeks. Golden State is already without Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody, and Kristaps Porzingis has stepped away. Yaxel Lendeborg and Brandin Podziemski will carry more of the load.

What’s Next for the Golden State Warriors

The Warriors are 8-4. They play the San Antonio Spurs and Victor Wembanyama on Friday.