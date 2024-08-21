Steve Kerr Called ‘A Coward’ By Popular Analyst For DNC Speech

Less than two weeks after leading Team USA to a gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics, head coach Steve Kerr went to bat for U.S. Presidential candidate Kamala Harris on Day 1 of the Democratic National Convention on August 19.

Kerr’s speech was delivered at the United Center in Chicago, the same arena where he captured three consecutive championships with the Bulls between 1995 and 1998.

The Warriors coach faced backlash for one specific part of his speech in which he claimed it took courage on his part to speak about politics, especially since he’s an outsider from the world of sports.

“I know very well that speaking out about politics these days comes with risks,” Kerr said. “I can see the ‘shut up and whistle’ tweets being fired off as we speak. But I also knew, as soon as I was asked, that it was too important as an American citizen not to speak up in an election of this magnitude.”

The Daily Wire’s Ben Shapiro called Kerr “a coward” for his comments at the DNC convention while citing his earlier reluctance to speak on another political/geopolitical issue involving the NBA’s relationship with China.

Shapiro pointed to a 2020 press conference where Kerr was asked about a controversial tweet from Daryl Morey that led to the NBA losing millions of dollars worth of business in China. Kerr had declined to speak on the matter, calling it a “really, bizarre international story” that he wasn’t informed about.

Play

Besides Shapiro, Donald Trump’s official War Room account on X implied that Kerr was a hypocrite for choosing to speak on political issues.

The Outkick’s Clay Travis also called out Kerr’s double standards.

Steve Kerr Invokes Steph Curry

Kerr concluded his speech at the DNC convention by borrowing Steph Curry‘s signature “night, night” gesture.

“After the [election] results are tallied, we can, in the words of the great Steph Curry, we can tell Donald Trump, ‘Night, night,'” Kerr said.

The full speech can be seen below.

Play

Understandably, a lot of democrats, including former U.S. President Barack Obama, praised Kerr’s speech.

He just brought home Olympic gold.

Has 9 championship rings & could be anywhere doing anything he wants right now. It's newsworthy that Steve Kerr just said he plans to spend the next 80 days helping the Harris/Walz ticket win. https://t.co/9HrZEYAom2 — Stephanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) August 20, 2024

Steve Kerr To Step Down As Team USA Coach

Despite winning an Olympic gold medal at the Paris Olympics, Kerr is expected to step down from the role ahead of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, per several insiders.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, two of Kerr’s assistants at the Paris Games are earmarked as candidates to succeed him as the next head coach of Team USA.

“The first candidate is none other than Erik Spoelstra, the current head coach of the Miami Heat and also a gold medal winner in Paris,” Stein wrote in his substack. “The other is Tyronn Lue, head coach of the Los Angeles Clippers and a former assistant to Kerr at the recent Olympics.”

Besides the Team USA exit, Kerr’s time coaching the Warriors could also be drawing to a close in the near future.

The player-turned-coach signed a two-year contract extension in February 2024 to stay with the franchise until the end of the 2025-26 season. Many analysts believe Kerr’s contract extension was structured in line with Stephen Curry’s deal, which also expires at the end of the 2025-26 season. That both contracts expire together could be a sign of the legendary player-coach tandem riding off into the sunset together, or at least planning their exits from the Bay Area, per several insiders.

Kerr will coach the Warriors for the 11th consecutive season during the 2023-24 campaign. He captured an NBA championship in his debut season in 2014-15.