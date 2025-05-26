Steve Kerr Drops Bombshell on Warriors’ Pursuit of Kevin Durant

The Golden State Warriors were closer than we thought.

Kevin Durant and the Warriors are forever linked—through championships, controversies, and what-ifs. But this season, that history nearly added a new chapter.

Appearing on the Tom Tolbert Show, Steve Kerr confirmed the team actively tried to acquire Durant during the 2025 season. This wasn’t just smoke. It was real.

“We had nothing going. We were at the point of the season where you could just feel it, we were dead in the water,” Kerr said. “We were below .500, and it had been a long enough stretch to go like, alright, this isn’t working.”

The comments came in the context of Golden State’s eventual trade for Jimmy Butler, who arrived from Miami ahead of the deadline. But it turns out Butler was Plan B.

“I think it’s well documented that we were trying to get Kevin Durant,” Kerr added. “That didn’t happen.”

According to Kerr, Warriors GM Mike Dunleavy called him immediately after Durant talks fizzled, proposing a pivot.

“Mike just calls me and says, ‘Hey, I think we’re going to trade for Jimmy Butler. I’m going to vouch for him. I played with him for three years in Chicago. The guy’s a gamer.’ And I said, ‘Great, let’s do it.’ We needed a change.”

What This Says About the Warriors’ Offseason Mindset

The Warriors knew their championship window was closing—but they weren’t ready to shut it completely. A midseason push for Durant wasn’t just about nostalgia. It was about survival.

As Kerr explained, the team had hit a wall. That kind of honesty speaks volumes. The Warriors weren’t posturing at the deadline—they were actively looking to shake up their identity and bring in someone who could anchor a playoff run. First choice: Durant. Backup plan: Butler. Either way, they were betting big.

Looking ahead to the offseason, Golden State will once again be in the mix for any marquee name—Durant included. The front office has shown its hand: if there’s a way to extend the core’s relevance, they’ll take it.

The Bigger Picture in Golden State

The Warriors’ near-reunion with Durant also signals something deeper about where the franchise stands. After years of internal stability and organic growth, Golden State is now navigating a different phase—one where legacy and urgency collide. The team is no longer just building for the future; it’s preserving the past while trying to squeeze out one more run.

Butler may have been the fallback, but he proved to be far more than a consolation prize. His toughness, leadership, and playoff pedigree gave the Warriors exactly the edge they needed. And the pursuit of Durant shows Golden State still thinks like a contender. They’re targeting players who bring fit, fire, and familiarity—traits that helped build their dynasty in the first place. Whether they make another run at KD this summer or look elsewhere, one thing is clear: Golden State is still swinging.