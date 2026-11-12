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Steve Kerr Commends Warriors’ Effort After Losing Steph Curry to Injury vs. Rockets

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Steve Kerr, Golden State Warriors
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HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 11: Head coach Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors reacts during the first quarter of the game against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on November 11, 2026 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

The Golden State Warriors suffered another injury blow on Wednesday against the Houston Rockets. Stephen Curry exited early in the first quarter due to a possible abdominal injury.

Yaxel Lendeborg stepped up in Curry’s absence, finishing with a team-high 25 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Brandin Podziemski added 22 points, six rebounds, four assists, and two steals, but the Warriors came up short, 115-108.

In addition to Curry, the Warriors have been dealing with injuries to Jimmy Butler, Moses Moody, Gary Payton II, and Brandon Williams. Kristaps Porzingis is not with the team and is expected to get traded before the deadline.

Steve Kerr Commends Warriors’ Effort

Steve Kerr, Golden State Warriors
GettyHead coach Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors watches as his team plays the Denver Nuggets during the third quarter at Ball Arena on October 26, 2026 in Denver, Colorado.

Speaking to reporters in his postgame media availability, Steve Kerr shared an update on Stephen Curry’s injury. The two-time MVP is set to undergo an MRI, and they are hoping that his injury is not serious.

Kerr also praised his team for staying in the game and making things interesting against the Houston Rockets.

“We competed really hard,” Kerr said. “I didn’t feel like we could ever quite get over the hump, but I kept thinking we were going to because I think the group is really looking connected and really competitive. … The competitive spirit of this team is fantastic. I think we have to keep working on our offensive execution.

“I’ll watch the tape, but I just felt like we had too many disorganized possessions in the second half where we weren’t creating any advantages,” the coach continued. “Without Steph, we have to be organized and in our concepts with our spacing, so that we can attack and create shots for each other.”

If Curry misses time, it’s next man up mentality for the Warriors. Yaxel Lendeborg becomes the first option on offense, while Brandin Podziemski is expected to take on a bigger role.

Players like De’Anthony Melton and L.J. Cryer will be tasked with playing backup point guard minutes. They have to hold the fort down before Curry and Brandon Williams get cleared to return.

What’s Next for Golden State?

Stephen Curry
GettyStephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors holds his hand after being fouled in the second quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans at Chase Center on November 09, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

After their loss to the Houston Rockets, the Golden State Warriors are back in action on Friday. They visit the San Antonio Spurs at the Frost Bank Center as part of the 2026 NBA Cup.

It’s another tough matchup for the Warriors, especially with a player like Victor Wembanyama on the Spurs. He has looked dominant in the past three weeks after a slow start to the season.

The Spurs are also on a 10-game winning streak entering Friday’s game.

Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo David is a sports journalist covering basketball for Heavy. He has a decade of experience writing about the NBA and WWE. He's currently based in the Philippines. More about Juan Paolo David

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Steve Kerr Commends Warriors’ Effort After Losing Steph Curry to Injury vs. Rockets

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