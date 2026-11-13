Warriors’ Steve Kerr Takes Shot at NBA Stars Over Jimmy Butler’s Unusual Plan

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr loves Jimmy Butler‘s latest idea. He just isn’t sure many other NBA stars would be willing to do the same.

Butler wants to play for the Santa Cruz Warriors in the G League before returning from a torn ACL in his right knee. It’s an unconventional approach for a six-time All-Star, but Kerr believes the NBA could use more of it.

And he offered a pointed explanation for why that rarely happens.

“But most guys in the league in Jimmy’s position are, like, too vain to do it — and Jimmy’s the opposite,” Kerr told Nick Friedell of The Athletic in a report published Friday, Nov. 13.

Kerr’s comments came before Wednesday’s game against the Houston Rockets, when Friedell told him Butler was determined to play an actual G League game during his recovery.

The Warriors coach immediately embraced the idea.

“Oh, hell yeah,” Kerr said. “I love that.”

Steve Kerr Questions Why NBA Stars Avoid G League Rehab Games

A lifelong Los Angeles Dodgers fan, Kerr pointed to Major League Baseball as an example of how professional athletes can work their way back from injuries.

Baseball stars routinely spend several games with minor league affiliates before returning to their major league clubs.

Kerr doesn’t see why basketball should be different.

“It’s funny because I’ve always thought about that given my baseball fandom,” Kerr told The Athletic.

The Warriors coach noted that baseball players often get multiple games to rebuild their rhythm before returning to the highest level.

NBA players, meanwhile, typically use practices and individual workouts to prepare for their comebacks.

Stephen Curry practiced with Santa Cruz in March 2020 while recovering from a broken hand. However, he never appeared in a G League game.

Former NBA champion Serge Ibaka completed a four-game G League assignment in 2021 while recovering from back surgery.

Butler, a six-time All-Star and five-time All-NBA selection, would bring an even higher profile to such an assignment.

Kerr believes Butler’s willingness to embrace the experience says something about his approach to the game.

“I think he would love giving the fans down there a great surprise,” Kerr said.

Warriors Coach Makes Promise About Butler’s Santa Cruz Appearance

Butler suffered his ACL injury Jan. 19 and remains without an official return date.

The 37-year-old forward has made it clear he wants to play an actual G League game, even if his minutes are limited.

Whether Golden State’s medical staff and front office approve the assignment remains to be seen.

Kerr, however, isn’t merely offering his support from a distance.

He also wants to watch Butler play in Santa Cruz.

“I’ll be there,” Kerr told The Athletic. “As long as we don’t have a game, I will be there. Hell yeah.”

For a coach who has spent years watching baseball players take minor league rehab assignments, Butler’s idea represents something Kerr believes basketball should embrace.

And if Butler gets his wish, Golden State’s head coach might be sitting courtside for one of the most unusual G League appearances in recent memory.