Steve Kerr Reveals What Made LeBron Equal To Michael Jordan

Popular Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr revealed that something recently made LeBron James become equal to Michael Jordan in his eyes. Kerr has always maintained that Jordan is the greatest player of all time after playing for the three-peat NBA Champion Chicago Bulls in the late 1990s. As a role player who hit big shots, Kerr had the closest view of Jordan taking over games and becoming the greatest player.

However, Kerr revealed that coaching LeBron in the 2024 Olympics for Team USA changed his mind:

“So that was an easy answer. A few years ago, it was Michael Jordan. Then I got to coach LeBron James in the Olympics. And since people have their phones on here, this somehow may end up on social media. LeBron won a gold medal, and I got to coach him. He was an amazing guy to coach. I’m gonna say it’s a dead tie.”

The interesting logic comes from Kerr seeing James up close as his coach and realizing just how much he adds to a team. Team USA often relied on Stephen Curry or Kevin Durant to be “the guy” but LeBron stepped up every time they needed him. Kerr also witnessed James being a leader to many younger teammates who grew up idolizing him during the gold medal run.

Steve Kerr’s Polarizing Relationship With Michael Jordan

One note that should be mentioned is that Kerr not only saw the best of Jordan, but he also witnessed his worst side. Jordan once punched Kerr in practice over a disagreement that showed a situation similar to Draymond Green and Jordan Poole.

However, the two ended up mending fences and figured out how to put the violent moment behind them. Jordan ultimately trusted Kerr to hit a game-winning shot that secured the team’s fifth NBA Championship over the Utah Jazz.

Kerr was able to put the fight past him and showed nothing but respect to Jordan since then. Unlike former teammates Scottie Pippen and Horace Grant, Kerr is not shy away to give credit to Jordan for the team having such an iconic run that’s never been fully replicated with regular season and postseason dominance.

Steve Kerr’s Polarizing Relationship With LeBron

James and Kerr experienced success working together on Team USA, but they competed against each other at the highest level. Four NBA Championship matchups between the Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers from 2015 to 2018 saw Kerr trying to stop LeBron at his peak.

Golden State did win three of those four finals, but they also had the stacked roster each time. Most fans would have said James was still the best overall player on the court during those four series, despite only winning the most memorable in 2016.

LeBron’s move to the Los Angeles Lakers saw them competing more in Western Conference playoff series and play-in games. James typically won those battles once the Warriors were no longer a dominant force. Kerr has seen the best of LeBron up close and developed immense respect. Getting to unite truly made James an equal to Jordan for Kerr.