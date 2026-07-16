Warriors Coach Steve Kerr Has 7-Word Response to LeBron James Question

The Golden State Warriors have spent much of the offseason trying to convince LeBron James to finish his career in the Bay Area.

Steve Kerr may have delivered the most entertaining recruiting update yet—even if it came with a grin.

A video that quickly spread across social media on Wednesday showed the Warriors coach stopped in traffic when a fan recognized him and shouted from the sidewalk.

“When you get LeBron, man? We need LeBron!” the fan yelled.

Kerr smiled before offering a tongue-in-cheek response.

“We got him. Put that on Twitter.”

The exchange immediately went viral among Warriors fans, though Kerr was clearly joking about one of the NBA’s biggest ongoing storylines.

His lighthearted comment came only hours after Stephen Curry made one final public recruiting pitch to his longtime rival.

Stephen Curry Makes Final Recruiting Pitch

Appearing on Good Morning America Wednesday morning, Curry highlighted everything he believes makes Golden State an ideal destination for James.

“The Bay, we know how to win, beautiful weather, great golf… I know he’s into that,” Curry said.

Curry also emphasized the basketball fit between two players who spent years battling in four consecutive NBA Finals.

“…The USA experience that we had, the battles that we had over the years, we just know how to play basketball,” Curry continued.

“And I think that he’ll enjoy just the idea of what it means to finish your career the right way. He knows what he wants, and eventually he’ll make that decision.”

The comments marked Curry’s latest effort after previously revealing he had held multiple one-on-one conversations with James during free agency.

Warriors Have Left Little Unsaid

Golden State has explored nearly every possible recruiting avenue.

Curry has spoken directly with James. Draymond Green admitted he used time together during a shared vacation to pitch the four-time MVP, joking on his The Draymond Green Show podcast that he’d have been “crazy” not to bring it up. The Warriors also strengthened Kerr’s coaching staff by hiring former Lakers championship coach Frank Vogel, another familiar face for James.

The organization’s persistence reflects how seriously it has pursued pairing two of the defining players of this generation.

Warriors Continue Waiting on James’ Decision

Despite Golden State’s aggressive recruitment, recent reporting suggests the Warriors remain long shots.

ESPN insider Shams Charania reported Tuesday that James has gathered the information he needs and is nearing a decision on where he will play his historic 24th NBA season.

Charania said five teams remain under consideration: the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, Philadelphia 76ers, Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves. However, he noted the current focus has shifted toward Cleveland, Miami and Philadelphia.

That mirrors what ESPN’s Anthony Slater reported earlier this week—that Warriors decision-makers have privately viewed Cleveland as James’ most likely landing spot throughout the process, even while continuing their pursuit.

For now, Golden State has done everything it can.

Curry has made his pitch publicly and privately. Green has lobbied James in person. Kerr even managed to turn the saga into a viral joke from behind the wheel.

Whether the punchline becomes reality now rests with James alone.