Three losses. An eight-game winning streak. Now, four straight losses. It has been a roller coaster for the Golden State Warriors this NBA season and there is a certain level of fear and loathing that comes with what have been fairly positive results to this point. The Warriors were a juggernaut for a time, with rookie Yaxel Lendeborg providing a very quick and impressive early impact on the team, and with Stephen Curry looking like his MVP self–he was averaging 30.6 points on 50.3% shooting and 45.7% 3-point shooting to open the year. But then Curry suffered an oblique injury in a loss to the Rockets last week, and things have unraveled from there.

The Warriors lost to the Rockets, then suffered blowouts at the hands of the Spurs, Pelicans and Mavericks by an average of 27.0 points.

Warriors ‘Wiped Out With Injuries’

This was always going to be the issue with the Warriors, especially here in the early part of the season. The team is thin, with Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody still recovering from knee surgeries and Kristaps Porzingis unavailable and waiting to be traded. The Warriors can’t very well withstand the loss of Curry, and having his backup–Brandon Williams–also out because of a hamstring problem, has left the team with an utterly slow-footed and uncreative offense.

Coach Steve Kerr got honest about the situation this week.

From Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area: “Steve Kerr to reporters in Dallas: ‘This is just where we are right now. We’re wiped out with injuries. The guys are really competing and playing hard and staying together and that’s all we can do. Things are going to turn, but we’ve got to give ourselves the best chance.'”

The Warriors play the Grizzlies in Memphis on Thursday.