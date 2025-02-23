Warriors Coach Shares How Jimmy Butler Trade Came Together ‘As Painful as It Was’

The Golden State Warriors are so back thanks to the blockbuster Jimmy Butler trade that dramatically improved the team.

After the Warriors notched their fourth win in five games with Butler in a 132-108 royal beating of the Sacramento Kings, Golden State coach Steve Kerr credited their general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr.’s patience and foresight.

“I think Mike Dunleavy knew we needed a shakeup,” Kerr told reporters after the win. “We just did. We were kind of treading water and even though we loved our group and traded away guys who we felt really strongly about, there are just times where you know, organizationally, you got to make a move.

You have to sense it and feel it and I thought Mike and the front office just did a great job of sorting through everything.”

How The Jimmy Butler Deal Came Together

Kerr pointed to Dunleavy’s messaging in the offseason when they missed out on Paul George and Lauri Markkanen, which set the blueprint for their current success.

“It really started from last summer when we didn’t get any of the guys we were really looking for at the top of the free agent list,” Kerr said. “Mike said last summer we’re going to sign some good players and we’re going to be patient and if we can make a move at the trade deadline, then that’s the plan.”

The Warriors signed Lindy Waters III and De’Anthony Melton, who was great for them for the brief time he was healthy. They got Kyle Anderson in the Klay Thompson multi-team trade. Then they later flipped Melton into Dennis Schroder. All three of them, along with Warriors mainstay Andrew Wiggins, were packaged together for Butler.

They initially wanted Kevin Durant back. But in the end, they got who they needed.

“It’s pretty impressive when you think about that foresight from Mike and Jimmy is obviously a really good fit next to Stephen [Curry] and Draymond [Green],” Kerr said. “So, Mike’s patience and then making that deal as painful as it was to lose our guys, we needed the shakeup and you can see the difference right now.”

Jimmy Butler Gave Warriors ‘Some Swagger’

At the height of the Warriors’ struggles before the trade deadline, Kerr repeatedly talked about the main issue being the lack of confidence of the whole team.

Butler was their answer.

“100% yeah! Jimmy gives us some swagger,” Kerr said.

In their five games with Butler, the Warriors are fourth in defensive rating (107.8), sixth in offensive rating (120.2) and sixth in net rating (12.2). A top-10 offense and defense are hallmarks of most teams that won the NBA championship.

So, it’s not hard to see why Green was so emboldened when he declared they’re going to win the championship this season.

The Most Impressive Thing About Jimmy Butler in Steph Curry’s Eyes

Butler is averaging 20.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.6 steals with the Warriors. He’s second in scoring, rebounding and assists and leads the team in steals and free throws.

Almost half of his points come from free throws, which was the Warriors’ biggest weakness before they made the trade.

Since Butler joined Golden State, the Warriors have jumped from last (14.7) to No. 2 (20.8) in free throws made. Butler is making 8.2 out of 9.4 free throw attempts for a pretty solid 87.2% accuracy.

But more than Butler’s inside presence, Curry has been most impressed with Butler’s passing game.

“From the first game for certain possessions where you might not have something going and he can create a shot for himself or somebody else,” Curry told reporters. “He’s always under control. He sees the floor so well.

“I don’t know how many people understood how good of a passer he was and coach talked about that after the first game but he can get to his lane, can take advantage of the space on the floor. He usually makes the right play and we’re starting to figure out a good chemistry with him. So yeah, it’s been an easy transition.”