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Warriors’ Steve Kerr Praises Brandin Podziemski for One Major Improvement

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Brandin Podziemski, Golden State Warriors, Steve Kerr
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SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 30: Brandin Podziemski #2 of the Golden State Warriors shoots the ball against the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center on October 30, 2026 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

This past summer, the Golden State Warriors signed Brandin Podziemski to a five-year, $110 million rookie-scale contract extension.

The deal received mixed reviews from the Warriors fan base, but Podziemski is having a great start to his fourth season.

In 9 games this season, Podziemski is averaging 16.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 1.2 steals on 48.2% shooting from the field, 40.3% shooting from 3-point range, and 66.7% from the free-throw line.

Steve Kerr on Brandin Podziemski’s Improvement

Steve Kerr, Golden State Warriors
GettyHead coach Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors directs his players against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Chase Center on April 02, 2026 in San Francisco, California. 

In his postgame media availability after the Warriors’ 138-87 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday, coach Steve Kerr was asked about Brandin Podziemski’s improvement this season.

“I think if you look at his shot chart now compared to his rookie year, his shot selection is great,” Kerr said. “He’s either getting layups or shooting threes. The only mid-rangers he’s taking are late-clock or like a rhythm shot. He’s gotten rid of the Dolph Schayes hook that he liked to put up uh his rookie year.”

“He’s just gotten to the point where he understands the league,” the coach continued. “He understands what we’re trying to do, why certain shots are good shots, how to use his body to get all the way to the rim instead of having to settle for something less. And really, really smart player, and guys like that just get better every year because they understand what’s happening better.”

Brandin Podziemski, Steve Kerr
GettyBrandin Podziemski #2 of the Golden State Warriors goes up for a layup against the Phoenix Suns in the second half of their game at Chase Center on November 02, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

Podziemski had a game-high 25 points on 10-for-19 shooting and made 5 3-point shots. Kerr loved the 19 shots he took, especially 11 from beyond the arc.

With a new five-year contract, the Warriors are expecting Podziemski, as well as Yaxel Lendeborg, to carry the franchise into the post-Steph Curry era.

Brandin Podziemski Letting His Game Do The Talking

Brandin Podziemski, Steve Kerr
GettyBrandin Podziemski #2 of the Golden State Warriors points back to the Los Angeles Lakers bench after making a basket during the second half at Chase Center on October 30, 2026 in San Francisco, California. 

After taking plenty of flak for his comments about wanting to be better than Steph Curry last year, Brandin Podziemski is letting his game do the talking. He has looked focused, serious, and confident in his postgame media availabilities early in the season.

In one of his offseason vlogs on YouTube, Podziemski finally answered a question regarding dealing with the criticism and hate online.

“I think the easy answer for me is just being process-oriented and understanding that people’s opinions outside the people in my circle are pretty irrelevant,” Podziemski said. “They don’t see me on the day-to-day, what I go through, so to let someone affect my perception of basketball or my game, I just don’t let it affect me.”

At 16.8 points per game, Podziemski is on track to have the best season of his career.

Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo David is a sports journalist covering basketball for Heavy. He has a decade of experience writing about the NBA and WWE. He's currently based in the Philippines. More about Juan Paolo David

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Warriors’ Steve Kerr Praises Brandin Podziemski for One Major Improvement

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