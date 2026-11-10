Warriors’ Steve Kerr Praises Brandin Podziemski for One Major Improvement

This past summer, the Golden State Warriors signed Brandin Podziemski to a five-year, $110 million rookie-scale contract extension.

The deal received mixed reviews from the Warriors fan base, but Podziemski is having a great start to his fourth season.

In 9 games this season, Podziemski is averaging 16.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 1.2 steals on 48.2% shooting from the field, 40.3% shooting from 3-point range, and 66.7% from the free-throw line.

Steve Kerr on Brandin Podziemski’s Improvement

In his postgame media availability after the Warriors’ 138-87 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday, coach Steve Kerr was asked about Brandin Podziemski’s improvement this season.

“I think if you look at his shot chart now compared to his rookie year, his shot selection is great,” Kerr said. “He’s either getting layups or shooting threes. The only mid-rangers he’s taking are late-clock or like a rhythm shot. He’s gotten rid of the Dolph Schayes hook that he liked to put up uh his rookie year.”

“He’s just gotten to the point where he understands the league,” the coach continued. “He understands what we’re trying to do, why certain shots are good shots, how to use his body to get all the way to the rim instead of having to settle for something less. And really, really smart player, and guys like that just get better every year because they understand what’s happening better.”

Podziemski had a game-high 25 points on 10-for-19 shooting and made 5 3-point shots. Kerr loved the 19 shots he took, especially 11 from beyond the arc.

With a new five-year contract, the Warriors are expecting Podziemski, as well as Yaxel Lendeborg, to carry the franchise into the post-Steph Curry era.

Brandin Podziemski Letting His Game Do The Talking

After taking plenty of flak for his comments about wanting to be better than Steph Curry last year, Brandin Podziemski is letting his game do the talking. He has looked focused, serious, and confident in his postgame media availabilities early in the season.

In one of his offseason vlogs on YouTube, Podziemski finally answered a question regarding dealing with the criticism and hate online.

“I think the easy answer for me is just being process-oriented and understanding that people’s opinions outside the people in my circle are pretty irrelevant,” Podziemski said. “They don’t see me on the day-to-day, what I go through, so to let someone affect my perception of basketball or my game, I just don’t let it affect me.”

At 16.8 points per game, Podziemski is on track to have the best season of his career.