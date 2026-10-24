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Warriors’ Steve Kerr Reveals What Went Wrong In Massive Collapse Vs Grizzlies

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Minnesota Timberwolves v Golden State Warriors - Game Three
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SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MAY 10: Head coach Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors reacts against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the fourth quarter in Game Three of the Western Conference Second Round NBA Playoffs at Chase Center on May 10, 2025 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The Golden State Warriors suffered a catastrophic meltdown that resulted in a 111-108 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night. 

Golden State appeared to have the game under control after De’Anthony Melton hit a corner three-pointer to put the team up 106-94 with just 3:47 remaining in regulation. However, the Warriors completely imploded from that point forward, missing their final nine field-goal attempts and going entirely scoreless from the floor for the rest of the game.

Memphis capitalized on this ice-cold stretch by unleashing a relentless 17-0 run, fueled by 28 points from former Warrior Ty Jerome and a massive 25-point, 13-rebound double-double from standout rookie Cameron Boozer

Boozer ultimately capped off the improbable comeback by hitting a go-ahead turnaround jumper with 20 seconds left on the clock to give the Grizzlies a 108-106 lead.

Steve Kerr Opens Up About Warriors Loss

Portland Trail Blazers v Golden State Warriors
GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 16: Head coach Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors talks to Draymond Green #23 and Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors during the first half of their preseason game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Chase Center on October 16, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr opened up about the loss, regretting how the team performed in the final stretch and especially in the possessions that mattered most. 

“I think like eight different things had to happen. I think any 1 of those 8 doesn’t happen, I think we win the game,” Kerr opened his statement. “It was just an avalanche and I didn’t think it was mistakes that we made. I thought the ball just didn’t go in for 1 thing. We missed 3 or 4 shots that we probably normally make.” 

Kerr then credited the Grizzlies’ defense for shutting them down late in the game.

“BP makes a great deflection, up 4 I think. We just had a terrible break on the loose ball where he and Melt both went after it and it caroms right to Ty Jerome for the 3 and yeah, give them credit. They did a great job of defending us. I thought Zach Edey, his defense down the stretch was really good, making things difficult for us. We obviously let it slip away and it’s a tough loss, but we’ll get better,” the four-time NBA champion coach said

The ending grew bizarre and controversial when Stephen Curry, who finished with a team-high 24 points, seemingly answered back with a clutch, fadeaway three-pointer. 

The bucket was waved off by officials due to an offensive illegal screen called on Draymond Green. Kerr was assessed a subsequent technical foul for protesting the call, allowing Jerome to hit a free throw and an ensuing layup to seal the game and leave the Warriors with a 0-2 start to their season.

Warriors Also Lost on Opening Night Against The Lakers

Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Lakers
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 21: Head coach Steve Kerr calls a play during the first half of a game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on October 21, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

The closely contested loss to the Grizzlies came following their season-opening loss to the Lakers. 

The Warriors suffered a 127-105 blowout loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in their 2026-2027 regular season opener at Crypto.com Arena.

The Warriors fell behind early and struggled on offense, after being plagued by turnovers. While Stephen Curry led Golden State with 23 points, he was heavily stifled by the Lakers’ defense and failed to make a single field goal after the first quarter.

Rookie Yaxel Lendeborg provided a minor bright spot in his NBA debut by contributing 12 points in 29 minutes, but the overall lack of depth and defensive cohesion left the aging Warriors outmatched from the opening tip.

It was a bad start for a season where the Warriors are looking to hold their ground for the first few months until the return of injured star Jimmy Butler.

Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is a writer at Heavy Sports and is covering the NBA. He has covered local, collegiate, professional and international sports in various sites. He was the sports editor of The Varsitarian, the official student publication of University of Santo Tomas, and a sports, entertainment, and lifestyle writer for Rappler. A Journalism graduate from the University of Santo Tomas, he has built his voice across both collegiate and international platforms, previously contributing NBA coverage to Fansided and Sportskeeda. More about Rob Andrew Lo

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Warriors’ Steve Kerr Reveals What Went Wrong In Massive Collapse Vs Grizzlies

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