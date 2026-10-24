Warriors’ Steve Kerr Reveals What Went Wrong In Massive Collapse Vs Grizzlies

The Golden State Warriors suffered a catastrophic meltdown that resulted in a 111-108 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night.

Golden State appeared to have the game under control after De’Anthony Melton hit a corner three-pointer to put the team up 106-94 with just 3:47 remaining in regulation. However, the Warriors completely imploded from that point forward, missing their final nine field-goal attempts and going entirely scoreless from the floor for the rest of the game.

Memphis capitalized on this ice-cold stretch by unleashing a relentless 17-0 run, fueled by 28 points from former Warrior Ty Jerome and a massive 25-point, 13-rebound double-double from standout rookie Cameron Boozer.

Boozer ultimately capped off the improbable comeback by hitting a go-ahead turnaround jumper with 20 seconds left on the clock to give the Grizzlies a 108-106 lead.

Steve Kerr Opens Up About Warriors Loss

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr opened up about the loss, regretting how the team performed in the final stretch and especially in the possessions that mattered most.

“I think like eight different things had to happen. I think any 1 of those 8 doesn’t happen, I think we win the game,” Kerr opened his statement. “It was just an avalanche and I didn’t think it was mistakes that we made. I thought the ball just didn’t go in for 1 thing. We missed 3 or 4 shots that we probably normally make.”

Kerr then credited the Grizzlies’ defense for shutting them down late in the game.

“BP makes a great deflection, up 4 I think. We just had a terrible break on the loose ball where he and Melt both went after it and it caroms right to Ty Jerome for the 3 and yeah, give them credit. They did a great job of defending us. I thought Zach Edey, his defense down the stretch was really good, making things difficult for us. We obviously let it slip away and it’s a tough loss, but we’ll get better,” the four-time NBA champion coach said.

The ending grew bizarre and controversial when Stephen Curry, who finished with a team-high 24 points, seemingly answered back with a clutch, fadeaway three-pointer.

The bucket was waved off by officials due to an offensive illegal screen called on Draymond Green. Kerr was assessed a subsequent technical foul for protesting the call, allowing Jerome to hit a free throw and an ensuing layup to seal the game and leave the Warriors with a 0-2 start to their season.

Warriors Also Lost on Opening Night Against The Lakers

The closely contested loss to the Grizzlies came following their season-opening loss to the Lakers.

The Warriors suffered a 127-105 blowout loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in their 2026-2027 regular season opener at Crypto.com Arena.

The Warriors fell behind early and struggled on offense, after being plagued by turnovers. While Stephen Curry led Golden State with 23 points, he was heavily stifled by the Lakers’ defense and failed to make a single field goal after the first quarter.

Rookie Yaxel Lendeborg provided a minor bright spot in his NBA debut by contributing 12 points in 29 minutes, but the overall lack of depth and defensive cohesion left the aging Warriors outmatched from the opening tip.

It was a bad start for a season where the Warriors are looking to hold their ground for the first few months until the return of injured star Jimmy Butler.