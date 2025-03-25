Warriors Gave Jimmy Butler Two Firm Rules Upon Arrival: Report

When the Golden State Warriors acquired Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat, they did so knowing that the veteran can sometimes be a disruptive presence.

According to The Athletic’s Anthony Slater, head coach Steve Kerr laid out two non-negotiable rules to Butler before the trade was finalized.

“He’d never had a conversation with Kerr prior to the trade-deadline blockbuster that sent him to Golden State,” Slater reported. “But in their first one-on-one, the Warriors’ coach laid out his two non-negotiables: Show up on time and compete to win as part of the group. That’s it.”

Since arriving in Golden State, Butler has emerged as the perfect teammate. He has already built strong relationships with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green. Furthermore, he has started demonstrating his leadership qualities. Butler can also help develop some of the franchise’s younger talent.

The Warriors acquired Butler to help them contend for a championship. The franchise has gone 16-4 since he joined the team in the Bay Area. Kerr’s team has climbed the Western Conference standings and now sits in the sixth seed. Butler’s presence is undoubtedly paying dividends.

Butler Praises Warriors’ Approach to Player Success

When speaking to Slater, Butler praised the way the Warriors take an individualistic approach to keeping their players happy and healthy.

“It’s all about whatever you need,” Butler said. “You would think that every organization is like that: Whatever you need to make you happy, to make you healthy and to make you go out there and compete at an extremely high level. You need your days off, you need the chef, you need the driver, you need to work out, you need the rest and you need your family to travel. How can we keep you happy? How can we get you everything you possibly need to be successful and help us get a banner and a trophy?”

Golden State has established itself as one of the most successful franchises of the 21st century. Steve Kerr has led the franchise through a prolonged period of success. As a result, Kerr and the organization understand how to keep players happy and motivated. Butler will likely thrive in Kerr’s open and relaxed team environment, especially if it allows him to spend more time with his young family.

Butler Has Not Traveled With Warriors to Miami

Both Butler and the Warriors have been in Miami since the weekend. However, according to Slater, Butler traveled separately from the team. That decision allowed him to spend some additional time with his children in a spacious environment.

“As he did occasionally with the Miami Heat — in an arrangement permitted early in his time with the organization and grumbled about later — Butler will not stay at the team hotel during the Warriors’ four-day stop in Miami this week,” Slater reported. “It’s a rare in-season chance for him to spend extended time away from the arena with his three young children, who live there, so he’s staying somewhere with more space and privacy.”

Butler will face the Heat for the first time since forcing his way out of the franchise earlier this season. Golden State must continue stacking wins as they look to secure their place in the West. As such, Butler can’t let the media hype or crowd reactions distract him. Instead, he must lead his team to victory and then focus on the next game.

Golden State and Butler both want to win championships. Butler must prove he can help the franchise achieve that goal, and winning in a hostile environment will serve as a great litmus test.