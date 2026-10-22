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Steve Kerr Hints at Potential Warriors Exit With Steph Curry and Draymond Green

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LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 13: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors runs on the court in the first quarter of a preseason game against the Los Angeles Lakers at T-Mobile Arena on October 13, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Warriors defeated the Lakers 101-89. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Steve Kerr has offered a fresh glimpse into how the Golden State Warriors era could eventually end.

The longtime coach believes he could leave the franchise around the same time as Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.

His comments come as Golden State enters another season with its championship core facing questions about age, long-term plans and how much longer it can compete.

Steve Kerr Sees a Possible Ending With Curry and Green

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GettySteve Kerr Suggests He, Steph Curry and Draymond Green Could Leave Warriors Together

Speaking to The Ringer’s Logan Murdock, Kerr reflected on his future and the possibility of leaving Golden State alongside Curry and Green.

“I signed for two years and I can’t see myself walking away after this year, but it feels now like there’s some shape to this thing. There’s some clarity. I could see this ending where Steph, Dray, we all leave around the same time. I could see that happening,” Kerr said.

Kerr signed a two-year extension in May after considering retirement following the Warriors’ disappointing 2025-26 campaign.

Golden State finished 37-45 and lost to the Phoenix Suns in the Play-In Tournament.

The loss brought an emotional moment between Kerr, Curry and Green. Cameras captured the coach embracing his longtime stars and telling them how much he loved them.

Green later suggested he was unsure whether Kerr would return, though the coach ultimately decided he still had more to offer.

Warriors Face a Defining Period With Their Championship Core

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GettySteve Kerr Suggests He, Steph Curry and Draymond Green Could Leave Warriors Together

Kerr, Curry and Green have been central to Golden State’s four NBA championships since 2015.

Their partnership helped establish one of the league’s most successful dynasties, but the franchise now faces difficult questions about its future.

Curry is entering his 18th NBA season at 38. Green remains a key defensive presence, while Kerr is preparing for another season on the sidelines.

Injuries and age have become significant concerns as Golden State tries to remain competitive in a challenging Western Conference.

Curry has made his own position clear. He has said he wants to finish his career with the Warriors and believes the team can still compete for a championship.

That commitment gives the franchise a foundation, even as it works to reshape its roster around its veteran core.

For now, Kerr’s comments do not signal an imminent departure for any of the three. They instead point to a possible shared ending for the coach and two players who helped define the Warriors’ golden era.

Whether that happens together will depend on how long they believe they can keep competing at the highest level.

Jayesh Pagar Jayesh Pagar is a writer at Heavy Sports, covering the New York Knicks and other NBA teams. He brings four years of experience across digital sports media, including NBA, WNBA, college basketball, and college football. He covered as the Knicks beat writer for ONSI and has written for Sporting News, and ClutchPoints. More about Jayesh Pagar

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Steve Kerr Hints at Potential Warriors Exit With Steph Curry and Draymond Green

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