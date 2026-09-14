Steve Kerr Reveals New Warriors Role For Draymond Green

The Golden State Warriors will have a challenging NBA season with a lackluster roster, but head coach Steve Kerr is hoping to make some changes. Players will have new roles and responsibilities to change the offense to make up for any disadvantages. Kerr revealed that Draymond Green will be tasked with taking more three-point shots when offenses leave him open.

The following quote from Kerr on the Tom Tolbert Show shared what he expects from Green this season:

“We have to cut back on the turnovers. I want Draymond shooting the three when he’s open. When he shoots a three, he may not be a super high-percentage shooter, but possessions are good for us when he shoots. Because, number 1, it’s worth three. Number 2, we get offensive rebounds. Number 3, there’s a flow to the game that has to happen: if someone is open and they shoot it, the game keeps moving.”

Opposing defenses often love to double team or add extra pressure to Stephen Curry to avoid giving him good looks. Green often gets left wide open to have the chance of hitting three-pointers. Kerr wants Draymond to commit taking these shots to avoid turning it over by trying to force plays and to improve their chances of offensive rebounds.

Draymond Green Could Be In Final Warriors Season

Green signed a one-year extension this offseason for a little under $30 million, but his future is still up in the air. Golden State will have to spend on new talent to improve the roster for any chance of success with Curry and Jimmy Butler as the current top stars.

It remains highly unlikely that the Warriors will pay Draymond anywhere close to this year’s salary to return to the team. Green will have to either take a discount to retire in Golden State or find a new NBA home next summer. A recent podcast episode saw Draymond revealing he almost left for the Memphis Grizzlies a few years ago.

Green must have a stellar season hitting the three-point shot more consistently on offense and playing top level defense to get a good contract offer in the summer. The Warriors also drafted promising rookie Yaxel Lendeborg who could fill Draymond’s role as power forward moving forward.

Steve Kerr Revealed Important Warriors Note

Fans have wondered what exactly Golden State could do to overachieve this season and win enough games for playoff contention. Healthy seasons from Curry and Kristaps Porzingis are musts after both missed a lot of time last season.

Butler must return from his torn ACL injury by the mid-season point and play at a high level. However, even those things going in a best-case scenario won’t guarantee success. Green and players like Brandin Podziemski must do new things if they want to remain starters.

Kerr is planning to take risks, as seen with wanting Draymond to fire up three pointers any time that he’s left open. Curry and Kerr must work their magic once more to get this flawed roster over the hump to have a chance of getting past the play-in.