Steve Kerr Makes Major Admission About Warriors Rookie

Steve Kerr has seen plenty of young talent come through the Golden State Warriors during his time as head coach. None of them, he says, arrived as ready for the league as Yaxel Lendeborg.

Kerr Praises Lendeborg’s Preparation and Background

Speaking with NBC Sports Bay Area’s Bonta Hill and Dalton Johnson on “Dubs Talk,” Kerr called Lendeborg “100 percent” the most pro-ready rookie he’s had since taking the Warriors job. “He’s the most prepared, most ready guy,” Kerr said. “I think he was coached really well last year by Dusty May, and I like his life story too. He wasn’t the five-star recruit, he spent two years in junior college in Arizona. He’s had to fight his way to get here, and he’s so appreciative of the opportunity, and he’s a pleaser. He wants to be coached, and he wants to do the right thing. He’s got a great approach.”

Where Lendeborg Still Needs to Grow

Kerr pointed to the defensive end as the biggest adjustment ahead for the rookie, even with his offensive instincts already well developed. “Defensive awareness, it’s the biggest adjustment a guy like him has to make,” Kerr said. “He already has a great feel offensively, very natural gift for just moving the ball, making the right play, without even having to coach anything on that front. It’s the defensive side where there’s so many actions that you see in the NBA that you don’t see in the college game. You have to learn personnel. You have to know who you’re going against every night. If we’re switching, now you’re guarding point guards, you’re guarding centers, you’re guarding wings. You’ve got to know all the rotations from all the spots.”

Kerr noted Lendeborg’s basketball experience should help speed up that learning curve. “He’s very experienced as a basketball player. 24 now, he turned 24 yesterday. He’s played junior college. Played for a national championship last year with Michigan. He’s got a lot of basketball wisdom, and that will serve him well.”

Lendeborg Already Earning a Major Role With the Warriors

The praise extends beyond just his development curve. Speaking with ESPN’s Anthony Slater, Kerr made clear Lendeborg has already carved out real standing within the rotation. “Frankly, he deserves it,” Kerr said. “Summer league or pickup games or now, he’s one of our best players already.”

Lendeborg arrived in Golden State as the No. 11 pick in this year’s draft after a standout season at Michigan, where he averaged 15.1 points and 6.8 rebounds. He earned consensus First-Team All-American honors, Big Ten Player of the Year, First-Team All-Big Ten and a spot on the Big Ten All-Defensive Team. He followed that with a strong Summer League showing before carrying that momentum into training camp.

What’s Next for Lendeborg and the Warriors

Golden State isn’t facing lofty external expectations this season, but an early breakout from Lendeborg could change the outlook quickly. The Warriors open their preseason schedule in Honolulu on Oct. 4 before returning to the mainland to continue preparations for the regular season.