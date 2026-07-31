Golden State Warriors Still Owe Injured Player Over $25 Million

Moses Moody has become a very valuable role player for the Golden State Warriors.

He is coming off a year where he had averages of 12.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 44.0% from the field and 40.1% from three-point range in 60 games.

That said, the former Arkansas star suffered a season-ending injury.

ESPN’s Shams Charania wrote (on March 24): “Golden State Warriors guard Moses Moody has been diagnosed with a torn patellar tendon in his left knee, sources tell ESPN. Moody’s career-best season is over and a lengthy rehab will be required.”

Warriors Still Owe Injured Player Over $25 Million

Considering Moody is injured, it’s worth noting that the Warriors owe him over $25 million over the next two seasons.

He will make $12.5 million during the 2026-27 season.

Charania wrote (on October 20, 2024): “Golden State Warriors guard Moses Moody has agreed to a three-year, $39 million rookie contract extension, CEO of Klutch Sports, Rich Paul, tells ESPN. Moody has developed into a key, reliable rotation player for Steve Kerr and the Warriors.”

Looking At Moody’s Career

Moody was the 14th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft after one year of college basketball.

He is going into his sixth season in the league (all with Golden State).

As a rookie, Moody helped the franchise win the NBA Championship over the Boston Celtics.

Moody has career averages of 8.0 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 44.7% from the field and 37.8% from three-point range in 315 games.

He has also appeared in 37 NBA playoff games (two starts).

Looking At Golden State

The Warriors have one of the most high-profile rosters in the NBA.

That said, they are coming off a year where they lost to the Phoenix Suns in the play-in tournament.