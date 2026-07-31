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Golden State Warriors Still Owe Injured Player Over $25 Million

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DENVER, COLORADO - DECEMBER 03: Head coach Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors reacts as his team plays the Denver Nuggets in the first quarter of the Emirates NBA Cup at Ball Arena on December 3, 2024 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Moses Moody has become a very valuable role player for the Golden State Warriors.

He is coming off a year where he had averages of 12.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 44.0% from the field and 40.1% from three-point range in 60 games.

That said, the former Arkansas star suffered a season-ending injury.

ESPN’s Shams Charania wrote (on March 24): “Golden State Warriors guard Moses Moody has been diagnosed with a torn patellar tendon in his left knee, sources tell ESPN. Moody’s career-best season is over and a lengthy rehab will be required.”

Warriors Still Owe Injured Player Over $25 Million

GettyMoses Moody #4 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after dunking the ball against the Memphis Grizzlies in the first half of the NBA play-in tournament game at Chase Center on April 15, 2025 in San Francisco, California.

Considering Moody is injured, it’s worth noting that the Warriors owe him over $25 million over the next two seasons.

He will make $12.5 million during the 2026-27 season.

Charania wrote (on October 20, 2024): “Golden State Warriors guard Moses Moody has agreed to a three-year, $39 million rookie contract extension, CEO of Klutch Sports, Rich Paul, tells ESPN. Moody has developed into a key, reliable rotation player for Steve Kerr and the Warriors.”

GettyMoses Moody #4 of the Golden State Warriors shoots over LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half of an NBA game against at Crypto.com Arena on February 7, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Looking At Moody’s Career

Moody was the 14th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft after one year of college basketball.

He is going into his sixth season in the league (all with Golden State).

As a rookie, Moody helped the franchise win the NBA Championship over the Boston Celtics.

GettyMoses Moody walks across the stage during the 2021 NBA Draft at the Barclays Center on July 29, 2021 in New York City.

Moody has career averages of 8.0 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 44.7% from the field and 37.8% from three-point range in 315 games.

He has also appeared in 37 NBA playoff games (two starts).

Looking At Golden State

GettyHead coach Steve Kerr (R) of the Golden State Warriors talks with Stephen Curry #30 during the second half of the NBA game at Mortgage Matchup Center on December 18, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Warriors have one of the most high-profile rosters in the NBA.

That said, they are coming off a year where they lost to the Phoenix Suns in the play-in tournament.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Golden State Warriors Still Owe Injured Player Over $25 Million

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